Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), a pioneer in healthcare innovation and regenerative medicine, concludes an extraordinary February with groundbreaking advancements in stem cell therapies, strategic partnerships, and a pivotal corporate milestone. These achievements, layered atop January's financial triumph at the Adia Med Winter Park Clinic, underscore ADIA Nutrition's unstoppable momentum toward revolutionizing healthcare, enhancing investor visibility, and delivering cutting-edge solutions nationwide.

February's transformative journey began on February 3, when Adia Med, the medical division of ADIA Nutrition, officially entered the $15.1 billion global stem cell market. Offering FDA-compliant treatments using 361 human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps), the clinic leverages high-quality umbilical cord stem cells to address conditions like inflammation, autoimmune disorders, and orthopedic issues-providing a U.S.-based alternative to international hubs like Panama and Switzerland. On February 5, the company took a significant step toward uplisting from OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market by appointing a PCAOB-registered accounting firm for a third-party audit, boosting transparency and laying groundwork for a future Nasdaq Small Cap listing.

The month gained further traction mid-February. On February 11, ADIA Nutrition tackled historical share issuance concerns, pledging to retire over 25 million undocumented shares-cutting outstanding shares by approximately 15 percent-and reinforcing its commitment to shareholder integrity. On February 13, Adia Med advanced its registration with Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), aiming to secure private insurance coverage for therapies like Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) and stem cell injectables, enhancing affordability. On February 18, a partnership with a premier FDA-approved laboratory ensured a steady supply of top-tier umbilical cord stem cell and exosome products, featuring 100 million viable cells and 3 trillion exosomes per dose, cementing Adia Med's leadership in regenerative medicine quality.

February's pinnacle arrived with three standout milestones that underscored ADIA Nutrition's rapid progress in regenerative medicine and corporate growth. These achievements highlighted the company's innovation, scalability, and commitment to enhancing investor confidence, marking a transformative close to the month.

February's Standout Milestones:

February 20: ADIA Nutrition launched Adia Labs LLC, unveiling Adia Vita-a branded stem cell product containing 100 million viable cells and 3 trillion exosomes per dose for clinical research and therapeutic use, targeting a market of over 1 million doctors and clinics.

February 24: Adia Med announced a nationwide expansion plan, partnering with elite Medical Spas to create satellite locations in health-conscious regions, offering a scalable, low-risk model to boost revenue and service reach.

February 26: ADIA Nutrition achieved a critical corporate victory as OTC Markets removed its shell risk designation, a key requirement for OTCQB uplisting, expedited through close collaboration with OTC Markets, highlighting the company's operational integrity and accelerating its path to greater liquidity and investor trust.

These February triumphs build on January's success, when the Adia Med Winter Park Clinic exceeded financial expectations in its first operational month, covering all opening expenses with surplus revenue. Treating conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), hip issues, torn tendons, and joint pain with umbilical cord stem cells (UCB-SC), the clinic demonstrated the wide-reaching impact of its regenerative therapies. "January's financial strength gave us a solid base, and February's leaps-including the shell risk removal and Adia Labs' progress-propel us forward," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition. "We're thrilled to thank OTC Markets for their swift support in clearing this hurdle, allowing me to share exciting updates with our investors that I couldn't before. This is just the start."

The OTCQB uplisting process, now in clear sight with the shell risk designation lifted, will elevate ADIA Nutrition's visibility to a broader investor audience. The Med Spa partnerships will efficiently scale operations, while the lab collaboration ensures product excellence. The share retirement effort further solidifies corporate governance, amplifying investor confidence, as ADIA Nutrition strengthens its position as a leader in regenerative medicine innovation.

Looking forward, ADIA Nutrition plans to replicate the Winter Park Clinic model in new markets, expand satellite locations, and complete its OTCQB uplisting with Nasdaq aspirations on the horizon. These efforts promise enhanced shareholder value and cutting-edge care for diverse communities. "From January's financial win to February's strategic breakthroughs, we're redefining healthcare possibilities," Powalisz added. "We're committed to innovation, accessibility, and sustainable growth for our stakeholders."

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

ADIA Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, it operates two key divisions: a supplement division offering premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing clinics specializing in leading-edge stem cell therapies, including Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these efforts, ADIA Nutrition empowers individuals to live their best lives by addressing nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adia-med.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor:

Safe Harbor:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

