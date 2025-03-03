Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 03-March-2025 / 07:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 28 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 307.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 298.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 303.0713p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,773,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,273,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 303.7130p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 425 299.00 08:23:38 00073931417TRLO0 XLON 11 299.00 08:23:38 00073931418TRLO0 XLON 262 299.00 08:23:38 00073931419TRLO0 XLON 401 298.00 08:23:38 00073931421TRLO0 XLON 667 298.00 08:23:38 00073931420TRLO0 XLON 358 299.50 08:44:00 00073932409TRLO0 XLON 800 299.50 08:44:00 00073932408TRLO0 XLON 567 298.50 08:45:35 00073932452TRLO0 XLON 26 298.50 08:45:35 00073932451TRLO0 XLON 480 298.50 08:45:35 00073932454TRLO0 XLON 27 298.50 08:45:35 00073932453TRLO0 XLON 1118 298.50 08:47:05 00073932623TRLO0 XLON 111 298.50 08:47:05 00073932622TRLO0 XLON 1130 301.50 09:12:58 00073933628TRLO0 XLON 380 302.00 09:25:01 00073934212TRLO0 XLON 795 302.00 09:25:01 00073934211TRLO0 XLON 1161 301.50 09:28:07 00073934280TRLO0 XLON 842 303.00 09:44:36 00073934926TRLO0 XLON 277 303.00 09:44:36 00073934925TRLO0 XLON 1163 303.00 10:03:19 00073935765TRLO0 XLON 1000 303.00 10:12:56 00073936091TRLO0 XLON 15000 303.00 10:13:05 00073936097TRLO0 XLON 170 303.00 10:16:24 00073936177TRLO0 XLON 1200 303.00 10:16:24 00073936176TRLO0 XLON 1153 302.00 10:53:38 00073937475TRLO0 XLON 1017 301.00 11:05:05 00073937779TRLO0 XLON 415 301.00 11:55:50 00073939256TRLO0 XLON 815 301.00 11:55:50 00073939255TRLO0 XLON 1052 301.50 12:07:48 00073939691TRLO0 XLON 52 301.50 12:07:48 00073939690TRLO0 XLON 1130 300.00 12:20:57 00073940137TRLO0 XLON 1060 302.50 12:51:26 00073941044TRLO0 XLON 1085 304.50 13:16:30 00073942024TRLO0 XLON 1221 307.00 14:16:40 00073945449TRLO0 XLON 1139 307.00 14:16:40 00073945448TRLO0 XLON 1172 306.00 14:19:06 00073945549TRLO0 XLON 1042 305.50 14:22:53 00073945967TRLO0 XLON 1112 304.00 14:34:38 00073947164TRLO0 XLON 1088 305.00 14:48:03 00073948486TRLO0 XLON 1325 305.50 15:06:34 00073949925TRLO0 XLON 1052 305.50 15:27:07 00073951731TRLO0 XLON 1099 305.50 15:29:56 00073951900TRLO0 XLON 73 305.50 15:29:56 00073951899TRLO0 XLON 1044 307.00 15:45:26 00073953059TRLO0 XLON 1090 307.00 15:55:26 00073953638TRLO0 XLON 334 306.00 16:05:31 00073954400TRLO0 XLON 703 306.00 16:05:42 00073954406TRLO0 XLON 356 306.00 16:05:42 00073954405TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

