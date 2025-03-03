Cubic Defense: Cubic Awarded Foreign Military Sales Contract Supporting Indo-Pacific Region

Continuing to provide Combat Training Center (CTC) market expansion, Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems (TESS), instrumentation and exercise control software solutions

Cubic announces FMS award to deliver its Live Training Systems (LTS) product lines to support Force-on-Force (FoF) and Force-on-Target (FOT) training programs in the Indo-Pacific region. The advanced training solutions enable the region's partners to conduct realistic, interoperable and effective training exercises, providing operational readiness, designed to perform seamlessly with U.S. Partner and Allied Forces.

"Cubic's LTS product lines are deployed at multiple locations through the Indo-Pacific region, our customers are increasingly conducting multinational exercises and training to support regional security initiatives." said Russell Marsh, President of Cubic Defense. "Our focus is on innovation to address evolving threats and the future needs of the operational commanders who need to make critical and timely decisions, anywhere, anytime."

The program award will provide the host country Cubic's LTS-Soldier and LTS-Vehicle systems, the combined systems support multi-code laser standards, supporting interoperability with multiple live training systems. The program includes Cubic's CATS Metrix Exercise Control (EXCON) software and its LTS-Instrumentation systems, supporting the country's ability to conduct instrumented After Action Reviews (AARs). The program also includes associated support equipment and New Equipment Training (NET). The combination of Soldier, vehicle, exercise command and instrumentation systems allow Indo-Pacific allies to run a combat training center without external augmentation or assistance.

Cubic's LTS-Soldier and LTS-Vehicle Systems are based on the U.S. Army's I-MILES Individual Weapon System - 2 (IWS-2) and I-MILES Tactical Vehicle System (TVS) Programs of Record (PORs). Cubic's LTS-Instrumentation Systems are based on the U.S. Army's Army Mobile Instrumentation Training System (AMITS) POR. Cubic's CATS Metrix EXCON software is deployed at over 30 locations worldwide supporting FoF, FoT, and constructive training missions.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire