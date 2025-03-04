Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.03.2025
Mit Vollgas Richtung Expansion - Gelingt nun der Durchbruch?
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
04.03.25
08:04 Uhr
3,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
04.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
04-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 03 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            307.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            294.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            299.4885p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,823,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,223,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 299.4885p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1026               306.00      08:15:32          00073959251TRLO0      XLON 
3471               307.00      08:15:58          00073959274TRLO0      XLON 
863                307.00      08:16:35          00073959327TRLO0      XLON 
362                307.00      08:16:35          00073959326TRLO0      XLON 
1229               306.50      08:20:21          00073959475TRLO0      XLON 
1201               305.50      08:25:52          00073959856TRLO0      XLON 
1137               302.00      08:30:27          00073960111TRLO0      XLON 
542                300.00      09:14:43          00073962389TRLO0      XLON 
524                300.00      09:14:45          00073962390TRLO0      XLON 
1137               300.00      09:21:59          00073962901TRLO0      XLON 
1167               299.50      09:37:16          00073963857TRLO0      XLON 
1041               298.00      09:39:32          00073963945TRLO0      XLON 
999                296.50      09:53:50          00073964500TRLO0      XLON 
1175               295.50      10:07:52          00073965352TRLO0      XLON 
62                295.50      10:07:52          00073965351TRLO0      XLON 
1055               294.50      10:50:38          00073967940TRLO0      XLON 
1061               295.50      11:31:41          00073969792TRLO0      XLON 
1201               295.50      11:33:00          00073969879TRLO0      XLON 
1011               295.50      12:11:10          00073971486TRLO0      XLON 
1187               296.00      12:17:10          00073972018TRLO0      XLON 
429                296.00      12:21:07          00073972519TRLO0      XLON 
593                296.00      12:21:07          00073972518TRLO0      XLON 
222                297.00      12:23:25          00073972792TRLO0      XLON 
593                297.00      12:23:25          00073972791TRLO0      XLON 
761                297.00      12:23:25          00073972790TRLO0      XLON 
436                296.50      12:25:19          00073972924TRLO0      XLON 
460                296.50      12:25:19          00073972926TRLO0      XLON 
237                296.50      12:25:19          00073972925TRLO0      XLON 
1144               294.50      13:03:20          00073974851TRLO0      XLON 
1243               294.00      13:12:00          00073975350TRLO0      XLON 
34                296.00      13:19:37          00073975822TRLO0      XLON 
1200               296.00      13:19:37          00073975821TRLO0      XLON 
670                299.50      13:31:48          00073976460TRLO0      XLON 
400                299.50      13:31:48          00073976459TRLO0      XLON 
1004               299.00      13:33:35          00073976552TRLO0      XLON 
1137               299.00      13:57:10          00073977605TRLO0      XLON 
913                300.00      14:24:03          00073979410TRLO0      XLON 
1173               300.00      14:24:03          00073979409TRLO0      XLON 
108                300.00      14:24:03          00073979408TRLO0      XLON 
1236               298.50      14:27:40          00073979559TRLO0      XLON 
1023               298.00      14:39:31          00073980639TRLO0      XLON 
561                297.50      14:56:46          00073982012TRLO0      XLON 
629                297.50      14:56:46          00073982013TRLO0      XLON 
1052               297.00      14:57:54          00073982074TRLO0      XLON 
130                297.50      15:14:15          00073983308TRLO0      XLON 
1070               297.50      15:14:15          00073983309TRLO0      XLON 
67                298.00      15:15:57          00073983389TRLO0      XLON 
350                301.00      15:33:41          00073985330TRLO0      XLON 
28                301.00      15:33:41          00073985329TRLO0      XLON 
458                301.00      15:33:41          00073985336TRLO0      XLON 
128                301.00      15:33:41          00073985335TRLO0      XLON 
136                301.00      15:33:41          00073985334TRLO0      XLON 
125                301.00      15:33:41          00073985333TRLO0      XLON 
289                301.00      15:33:41          00073985332TRLO0      XLON 
65                301.00      15:33:41          00073985331TRLO0      XLON 
1139               301.00      15:41:41          00073985972TRLO0      XLON 
1104               301.00      15:46:55          00073986317TRLO0      XLON 
124                301.00      15:51:55          00073986948TRLO0      XLON 
140                301.00      15:51:55          00073986947TRLO0      XLON 
90                301.00      15:51:55          00073986946TRLO0      XLON 
97                300.00      15:51:55          00073986949TRLO0      XLON 
1022               301.00      15:52:35          00073987011TRLO0      XLON 
59                301.00      15:55:45          00073987310TRLO0      XLON 
250                301.00      15:55:45          00073987309TRLO0      XLON 
3                 301.00      15:55:45          00073987308TRLO0      XLON 
250                301.00      15:55:45          00073987311TRLO0      XLON 
1229               300.50      15:56:25          00073987383TRLO0      XLON 
1210               299.50      16:02:49          00073987844TRLO0      XLON 
661                298.50      16:07:50          00073988115TRLO0      XLON 
400                298.50      16:07:50          00073988114TRLO0      XLON 
667                298.00      16:09:28          00073988227TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  377837 
EQS News ID:  2094573 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2094573&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
