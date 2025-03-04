Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 04-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 03 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 307.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 294.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 299.4885p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,823,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,223,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 299.4885p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1026 306.00 08:15:32 00073959251TRLO0 XLON 3471 307.00 08:15:58 00073959274TRLO0 XLON 863 307.00 08:16:35 00073959327TRLO0 XLON 362 307.00 08:16:35 00073959326TRLO0 XLON 1229 306.50 08:20:21 00073959475TRLO0 XLON 1201 305.50 08:25:52 00073959856TRLO0 XLON 1137 302.00 08:30:27 00073960111TRLO0 XLON 542 300.00 09:14:43 00073962389TRLO0 XLON 524 300.00 09:14:45 00073962390TRLO0 XLON 1137 300.00 09:21:59 00073962901TRLO0 XLON 1167 299.50 09:37:16 00073963857TRLO0 XLON 1041 298.00 09:39:32 00073963945TRLO0 XLON 999 296.50 09:53:50 00073964500TRLO0 XLON 1175 295.50 10:07:52 00073965352TRLO0 XLON 62 295.50 10:07:52 00073965351TRLO0 XLON 1055 294.50 10:50:38 00073967940TRLO0 XLON 1061 295.50 11:31:41 00073969792TRLO0 XLON 1201 295.50 11:33:00 00073969879TRLO0 XLON 1011 295.50 12:11:10 00073971486TRLO0 XLON 1187 296.00 12:17:10 00073972018TRLO0 XLON 429 296.00 12:21:07 00073972519TRLO0 XLON 593 296.00 12:21:07 00073972518TRLO0 XLON 222 297.00 12:23:25 00073972792TRLO0 XLON 593 297.00 12:23:25 00073972791TRLO0 XLON 761 297.00 12:23:25 00073972790TRLO0 XLON 436 296.50 12:25:19 00073972924TRLO0 XLON 460 296.50 12:25:19 00073972926TRLO0 XLON 237 296.50 12:25:19 00073972925TRLO0 XLON 1144 294.50 13:03:20 00073974851TRLO0 XLON 1243 294.00 13:12:00 00073975350TRLO0 XLON 34 296.00 13:19:37 00073975822TRLO0 XLON 1200 296.00 13:19:37 00073975821TRLO0 XLON 670 299.50 13:31:48 00073976460TRLO0 XLON 400 299.50 13:31:48 00073976459TRLO0 XLON 1004 299.00 13:33:35 00073976552TRLO0 XLON 1137 299.00 13:57:10 00073977605TRLO0 XLON 913 300.00 14:24:03 00073979410TRLO0 XLON 1173 300.00 14:24:03 00073979409TRLO0 XLON 108 300.00 14:24:03 00073979408TRLO0 XLON 1236 298.50 14:27:40 00073979559TRLO0 XLON 1023 298.00 14:39:31 00073980639TRLO0 XLON 561 297.50 14:56:46 00073982012TRLO0 XLON 629 297.50 14:56:46 00073982013TRLO0 XLON 1052 297.00 14:57:54 00073982074TRLO0 XLON 130 297.50 15:14:15 00073983308TRLO0 XLON 1070 297.50 15:14:15 00073983309TRLO0 XLON 67 298.00 15:15:57 00073983389TRLO0 XLON 350 301.00 15:33:41 00073985330TRLO0 XLON 28 301.00 15:33:41 00073985329TRLO0 XLON 458 301.00 15:33:41 00073985336TRLO0 XLON 128 301.00 15:33:41 00073985335TRLO0 XLON 136 301.00 15:33:41 00073985334TRLO0 XLON 125 301.00 15:33:41 00073985333TRLO0 XLON 289 301.00 15:33:41 00073985332TRLO0 XLON 65 301.00 15:33:41 00073985331TRLO0 XLON 1139 301.00 15:41:41 00073985972TRLO0 XLON 1104 301.00 15:46:55 00073986317TRLO0 XLON 124 301.00 15:51:55 00073986948TRLO0 XLON 140 301.00 15:51:55 00073986947TRLO0 XLON 90 301.00 15:51:55 00073986946TRLO0 XLON 97 300.00 15:51:55 00073986949TRLO0 XLON 1022 301.00 15:52:35 00073987011TRLO0 XLON 59 301.00 15:55:45 00073987310TRLO0 XLON 250 301.00 15:55:45 00073987309TRLO0 XLON 3 301.00 15:55:45 00073987308TRLO0 XLON 250 301.00 15:55:45 00073987311TRLO0 XLON 1229 300.50 15:56:25 00073987383TRLO0 XLON 1210 299.50 16:02:49 00073987844TRLO0 XLON 661 298.50 16:07:50 00073988115TRLO0 XLON 400 298.50 16:07:50 00073988114TRLO0 XLON 667 298.00 16:09:28 00073988227TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

