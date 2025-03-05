Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 05-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 04 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 302.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 286.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 296.4962p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,873,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,173,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 296.4962p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 337 297.00 08:16:56 00073992914TRLO0 XLON 1239 297.00 08:16:56 00073992913TRLO0 XLON 147 296.50 08:16:56 00073992915TRLO0 XLON 1084 296.50 08:16:56 00073992916TRLO0 XLON 1147 295.50 08:16:57 00073992917TRLO0 XLON 1140 300.50 08:37:11 00073994337TRLO0 XLON 1042 302.50 08:40:27 00073994622TRLO0 XLON 1169 302.00 08:43:30 00073994844TRLO0 XLON 95 299.50 08:55:44 00073995573TRLO0 XLON 196 299.50 09:01:50 00073995860TRLO0 XLON 1197 300.00 09:14:00 00073996667TRLO0 XLON 1060 301.00 09:21:04 00073997272TRLO0 XLON 1030 300.50 09:24:01 00073997417TRLO0 XLON 1400 301.00 09:24:01 00073997418TRLO0 XLON 400 301.00 09:24:01 00073997419TRLO0 XLON 68 300.50 09:34:55 00073998042TRLO0 XLON 1003 302.00 09:42:16 00073998482TRLO0 XLON 1220 302.00 10:19:50 00074000154TRLO0 XLON 1043 301.50 10:20:09 00074000161TRLO0 XLON 1032 301.00 10:25:00 00074000473TRLO0 XLON 769 301.00 10:31:59 00074000880TRLO0 XLON 237 301.00 10:31:59 00074000881TRLO0 XLON 251 300.50 10:51:15 00074001630TRLO0 XLON 806 300.50 10:51:15 00074001631TRLO0 XLON 1225 300.50 11:00:00 00074001896TRLO0 XLON 985 300.00 11:45:31 00074003739TRLO0 XLON 220 300.00 11:45:31 00074003748TRLO0 XLON 1233 298.50 12:03:48 00074004572TRLO0 XLON 1232 297.50 12:20:34 00074005517TRLO0 XLON 9 295.50 12:55:41 00074007697TRLO0 XLON 1163 295.50 12:56:53 00074007739TRLO0 XLON 126 294.50 13:14:15 00074008447TRLO0 XLON 1092 294.50 13:14:15 00074008448TRLO0 XLON 108 295.50 13:46:36 00074010141TRLO0 XLON 281 295.50 13:46:36 00074010142TRLO0 XLON 822 295.00 13:50:52 00074010343TRLO0 XLON 260 295.00 13:50:52 00074010344TRLO0 XLON 1168 295.00 13:53:14 00074010558TRLO0 XLON 1089 294.00 13:59:52 00074011169TRLO0 XLON 1195 294.50 14:16:53 00074012441TRLO0 XLON 1201 294.50 14:29:20 00074013437TRLO0 XLON 1169 294.00 14:30:35 00074013571TRLO0 XLON 480 293.50 14:40:08 00074014278TRLO0 XLON 605 293.50 14:40:08 00074014279TRLO0 XLON 1158 293.50 14:42:46 00074014407TRLO0 XLON 10000 293.50 14:46:57 00074014796TRLO0 XLON 1193 293.50 14:47:06 00074014801TRLO0 XLON 800 289.50 15:02:19 00074016314TRLO0 XLON 257 289.50 15:02:19 00074016315TRLO0 XLON 868 287.00 15:50:20 00074020573TRLO0 XLON 131 287.00 15:50:20 00074020574TRLO0 XLON 266 287.00 15:57:07 00074021104TRLO0 XLON 552 286.50 16:08:31 00074021783TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 377980 EQS News ID: 2095281 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2095281&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)