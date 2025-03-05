Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
03.03.25
11:37 Uhr
1,130 Euro
-0,100
-8,13 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2101,29015:49
1,2201,28015:49
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2025 14:38 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital: Prominent Water Treatment Provider Implements HawkSearch to Power Search Experience

Finanznachrichten News

AI-Powered Search Optimizes Content Discovery and User Engagement

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider of AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a prominent water treatment solutions provider has selected HawkSearch to elevate its website search capabilities.

Dedicated to improving water quality through innovative products and services, the company sought a powerful search solution to handle natural language queries and surface relevant content efficiently. With an extensive knowledge base, they aimed to implement a federated search experience that delivers accurate results along with concise summaries of key insights.

The company is leveraging HawkSearch's Concept Search and Smart Response functionalities to achieve this. These advanced AI-driven tools enable users to interact conversationally with the AI model, receiving precise, contextually relevant answers.

By integrating HawkSearch, the company reinforces its commitment to enhancing customer engagement and ensuring users quickly find the water treatment solutions they need. With AI-powered personalization, real-time insights, and automated content recommendations, they can improve search relevancy and simplify content discovery.

"HawkSearch's ability to deliver intelligent, contextual search is a game-changer for companies managing large volumes of content," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "We're excited to support this industry leader in making critical information more accessible and driving a superior user experience."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact Information

Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.