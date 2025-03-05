Bridgeline Digital: Prominent Water Treatment Provider Implements HawkSearch to Power Search Experience

AI-Powered Search Optimizes Content Discovery and User Engagement

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider of AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a prominent water treatment solutions provider has selected HawkSearch to elevate its website search capabilities.

Dedicated to improving water quality through innovative products and services, the company sought a powerful search solution to handle natural language queries and surface relevant content efficiently. With an extensive knowledge base, they aimed to implement a federated search experience that delivers accurate results along with concise summaries of key insights.

The company is leveraging HawkSearch's Concept Search and Smart Response functionalities to achieve this. These advanced AI-driven tools enable users to interact conversationally with the AI model, receiving precise, contextually relevant answers.

By integrating HawkSearch, the company reinforces its commitment to enhancing customer engagement and ensuring users quickly find the water treatment solutions they need. With AI-powered personalization, real-time insights, and automated content recommendations, they can improve search relevancy and simplify content discovery.

"HawkSearch's ability to deliver intelligent, contextual search is a game-changer for companies managing large volumes of content," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "We're excited to support this industry leader in making critical information more accessible and driving a superior user experience."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact Information

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire