Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Announces Completion of SOC 2 Type II Attestation

Independent Audit Verifies Bridgeline's Commitment to Internal Controls and Processes

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, has successfully completed another SOC 2 Type II audit, reaffirming its commitment to the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality.

The SOC 2 Type II certification provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). During the audit, a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Bridgeline's controls to meet the standards for these criteria, ensuring customers can rely on secure and trustworthy technology.

"Security and compliance are at the core of everything we do," said Thomas Windhausen, CFO of Bridgeline Digital. "Maintaining SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates our unwavering commitment to data protection, giving customers the confidence to grow their businesses with our technology."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact Information

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire