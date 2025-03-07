On May 2, 2024, Heliospectra AB (publ) (the "Company") was given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

Today, on March 7, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information on the outcome of a rights issue, raising approximately SEK 25.6 million, before setoffs and issue costs.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (HELIO, ISIN code SE0005933082, order book ID 101607) and paid subscription shares (HELIO BTA, ISIN code SE0023950605, order book ID 386724) in Heliospectra AB (publ) shall be removed.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB