Kudelski's Security IP integrated with u-blox's latest X20 all-band high-precision GNSS chipset provides highly robust security and trust for GNSS applications such as autonomous driving, drones and agricultural applications. Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix, AZ and Zurich, Switzerland, March 10, 2025 - Kudelski IoT , a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and a world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, and u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, announced that the latest u-blox X20 GNSS chipset includes a highly robust security root-of-trust (RoT) based on security IPs provided by Kudelski IoT that safeguards both the X20 chipset itself against attack but also guarantees the protection of applications and data using the X20. A root-of-trust (RoT) is a foundational element in secure systems, providing a reliable source for critical security functions such as authentication, integrity verification, and data confidentiality. In GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) applications, the root-of-trust is crucial for ensuring the security and reliability of position, navigation, and timing (PNT) data, especially in environments vulnerable to spoofing or tampering. The new X20 platform is designed for industrial automation, automotive, and other applications that require centimeter-level position accuracy in challenging environments, as well as time synchronization applications for critical infrastructure systems and therefore highly robust security is indispensable in safeguarding the growing ecosystem of GNSS-dependent technologies and applications. The platform comes with end-to-end security functions, including system authentication via secure boot and secure firmware update, message authentication, and encryption with built-in secure root of trust (RoT) provided by Kudelski. The platform also supports Galileo OSNMA authentication combined with advanced jamming and spoofing detection and mitigation. "It's really exciting to see innovative companies such as u-blox integrate our security IP into their latest and most exciting products," said Conor Ryan, VP of Product Management for Kudelski IoT. "u-blox has always been focused on providing high quality and secure products and the X20 follows in this tradition by raising the bar in terms of its built-in security capabilities. As our products are deployed in many critical applications, we believe that highly robust hardware root-of-trust is an indispensable feature. We are delighted to collaborate with Kudelski IoT on this topic," said Markus Usher, Head of Business Unit Positioning at u-blox. For more information on Kudelski IoT's security solutions, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com .

About Kudelski IoT Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IoT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

About Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in core digital security technologies and solutions for media, cybersecurity and IoT. The Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with a presence in over 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com

About u-blox u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram - to shape a precise future. (www.u-blox.com) Press Contacts

Kudelski IoT Christopher Schouten

Sr. Marketing Director

christopher.schouten@nagra.com

u-blox Sven Etzold

Senior Director Business Marketing

sven.etzold@u-blox.com



