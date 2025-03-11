Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.03.2025
WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007
Berlin
11.03.25
13:55 Uhr
1,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.03.2025 13:38 Uhr
Bridgeline Digital: Top Building Materials Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Power Optimizely eCommerce

Finanznachrichten News

AI-Driven Search Enhances Product Discovery and Customer Engagement

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a prominent building materials distributor has selected HawkSearch to enhance its Optimizely eCommerce search experience. This implementation expands HawkSearch's presence in the Optimizely ecosystem, delivering advanced search capabilities tailored for enterprise distributors.

With multiple distribution centers across the U.S. and a longstanding industry presence, the company needed a scalable, high-performance search solution to improve product discoverability and online engagement. HawkSearch's AI-powered search optimizes relevance, conversion rates, and revenue generation on the distributor's eCommerce platform.

The distributor required seamless Optimizely integration with critical features such as Unit of Measure (UoM) support, Concept Search, and advanced marketing and merchandising tools. A key differentiator in the selection process was HawkSearch's ability to rapidly deploy a development environment and enable product indexing before contract finalization, accelerating time to value.

"This implementation reinforces HawkSearch's expanding role in the Optimizely Configured Commerce ecosystem," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "Our intelligent search technology is helping enterprise distributors create seamless, relevant customer experiences that drive measurable results."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact Information:

Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



