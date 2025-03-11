Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), a leader in healthcare innovation and regenerative medicine, is proud to announce the expansion of its workforce with two strategic hires designed to enhance operations and elevate standards in stem cell therapy. These additions reflect ADIA Nutrition's dedication to scaling its Adia Med division with efficiency and innovation as it grows nationwide.

ADIA Nutrition has welcomed a skilled intake nurse to manage patient-facing responsibilities at the Adia Med Winter Park Clinic. At this location, she will handle traditional intake duties meanwhile assisting doctors with patient assessments, medical history reviews, and treatment plan coordination, ensuring a seamless experience for clients seeking regenerative therapies. Beyond Winter Park, she will work directly with doctors to create compliance standards and write best practices for stem cell treatments across all Adia Med locations, relieving them of some administrative workload. This support allows physicians to focus on developing the best procedures for patients and continuously improving the effectiveness of regenerative medicine, ensuring consistent quality and regulatory alignment as the company expands.

Additionally, ADIA Nutrition has promoted Larry Powalisz's intern of three years into a role as the CEO's aide. This trusted team member will take on many individual projects previously managed by Powalisz, including handling marketing efforts and social media strategy, significantly reducing the CEO's day-to-day responsibilities. This shift relieves Powalisz from dealing with specific project details, enabling him to concentrate on the bigger picture-maximizing the reach and success of ADIA Nutrition as it expands its influence in the healthcare sector.

"These hires are a massive boost for ADIA Nutrition," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition. "Our new intake nurse will deliver top-tier care at Winter Park while partnering with our doctors to set compliance and stem cell standards, freeing them to innovate for our patients. Meanwhile, my aide taking on projects, marketing, and social media lets me focus on driving our broader vision and expanding our brand. Together, they're powering our growth and pushing regenerative medicine forward."

These hires come on the heels of ADIA Nutrition's recent successes, including the profitable launch of the Adia Med Winter Park Clinic and plans for nationwide expansion. The intake nurse's collaboration with doctors on compliance and standards will ensure scalable, high-quality care, while the CEO's aide enhances operational agility and visibility, solidifying ADIA Nutrition's leadership in delivering cutting-edge, accessible regenerative therapies.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

ADIA Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, it operates two key divisions: a supplement division offering premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing clinics specializing in leading-edge stem cell therapies, including Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these efforts, ADIA Nutrition empowers individuals to live their best lives by addressing nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

