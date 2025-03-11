EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail Technologies' "Demining" project selected as a winner by the Ukraine Fund

Press release

Paris, 11 March 2025

As part of the Ukraine Fund aimed at supporting the country's economic resilience, Exail Technologies presented a "demining" project that includes underwater drones and land drones, as well as training for Ukrainian personnel. This project was selected among the 19 winners out of more than 70 applications received during the call for projects.

Exail's "demining" project was presented in partnership with the French company Géomines, specialized in land and underwater demining. It represents a total of €15 million and will extend until 2026.

The Ukraine Fund, endowed with €200 million, is an initiative of the French government to support the reconstruction and restoration of infrastructure in Ukraine to ensure the country's functioning and economic resilience. The winning projects proposed by French companies and selected by the Ukrainian government meet Ukraine's most urgent needs in key sectors such as energy, health, water, or demining.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

