Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
12-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 11 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            266.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            260.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            263.5094p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,123,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,923,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 263.5094p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1349               264.00      09:41:14          00074168758TRLO0      XLON 
1240               264.50      10:00:29          00074169807TRLO0      XLON 
1097               264.00      10:01:05          00074169846TRLO0      XLON 
81                264.00      10:03:53          00074170104TRLO0      XLON 
1250               263.50      10:36:08          00074172463TRLO0      XLON 
1195               263.00      10:40:41          00074172818TRLO0      XLON 
1114               262.50      11:00:08          00074173946TRLO0      XLON 
502                262.50      11:07:51          00074174963TRLO0      XLON 
620                262.50      11:07:51          00074174964TRLO0      XLON 
1181               262.00      11:09:49          00074175170TRLO0      XLON 
141                261.50      11:11:05          00074175269TRLO0      XLON 
210                261.50      11:11:13          00074175274TRLO0      XLON 
602                261.50      11:25:39          00074175676TRLO0      XLON 
348                262.00      11:30:21          00074175879TRLO0      XLON 
941                262.00      11:30:21          00074175880TRLO0      XLON 
424                261.50      11:37:47          00074176271TRLO0      XLON 
36                261.50      11:42:15          00074176415TRLO0      XLON 
679                261.50      11:45:40          00074176581TRLO0      XLON 
324                263.00      12:06:55          00074177471TRLO0      XLON 
400                264.00      12:15:36          00074177908TRLO0      XLON 
400                264.00      12:15:36          00074177909TRLO0      XLON 
407                264.00      12:15:36          00074177910TRLO0      XLON 
493                264.00      12:15:36          00074177911TRLO0      XLON 
728                264.00      12:15:36          00074177912TRLO0      XLON 
1088               266.00      12:33:00          00074179118TRLO0      XLON 
1088               265.50      12:35:41          00074179314TRLO0      XLON 
454                265.00      12:36:42          00074179339TRLO0      XLON 
475                265.00      12:52:56          00074180136TRLO0      XLON 
239                265.00      12:59:55          00074180434TRLO0      XLON 
706                265.00      12:59:55          00074180435TRLO0      XLON 
545                265.00      12:59:55          00074180436TRLO0      XLON 
774                265.00      13:13:04          00074181292TRLO0      XLON 
463                265.00      13:13:04          00074181293TRLO0      XLON 
1135               264.50      13:34:34          00074182874TRLO0      XLON 
321                264.00      13:35:18          00074182944TRLO0      XLON 
810                264.00      13:35:18          00074182945TRLO0      XLON 
268                264.50      13:41:19          00074183412TRLO0      XLON 
800                264.50      13:41:19          00074183413TRLO0      XLON 
213                264.50      13:41:19          00074183414TRLO0      XLON 
329                265.00      13:45:19          00074183942TRLO0      XLON 
779                265.00      13:45:19          00074183943TRLO0      XLON 
1302               266.00      13:51:38          00074184476TRLO0      XLON 
1334               266.00      13:51:38          00074184477TRLO0      XLON 
1247               265.00      14:02:25          00074185791TRLO0      XLON 
1340               264.50      14:13:00          00074187326TRLO0      XLON 
147                264.50      14:15:09          00074187509TRLO0      XLON 
346                264.50      14:15:09          00074187510TRLO0      XLON 
1036               264.00      14:24:15          00074188376TRLO0      XLON 
175                264.00      14:24:15          00074188377TRLO0      XLON 
1319               263.50      14:27:35          00074188687TRLO0      XLON 
1169               262.50      14:37:31          00074189787TRLO0      XLON 
1150               261.00      14:46:41          00074190840TRLO0      XLON 
1182               261.00      15:00:13          00074191992TRLO0      XLON 
1139               261.00      15:00:13          00074191993TRLO0      XLON 
1237               262.50      15:16:13          00074193957TRLO0      XLON 
56                262.50      15:27:03          00074194825TRLO0      XLON 
1060               262.50      15:27:03          00074194834TRLO0      XLON 
466                263.00      15:37:28          00074195989TRLO0      XLON 
466                263.00      15:37:28          00074195990TRLO0      XLON 
64                262.50      15:40:24          00074196155TRLO0      XLON 
1123               262.50      15:40:24          00074196156TRLO0      XLON 
620                263.50      15:48:04          00074197957TRLO0      XLON 
1203               264.50      15:57:26          00074199294TRLO0      XLON 
599                264.00      15:57:27          00074199295TRLO0      XLON 
657                264.00      15:57:27          00074199296TRLO0      XLON 
988                262.00      16:10:05          00074201083TRLO0      XLON 
163                262.00      16:10:05          00074201084TRLO0      XLON 
356                262.00      16:10:05          00074201085TRLO0      XLON 
575                262.00      16:10:05          00074201086TRLO0      XLON 
351                262.00      16:10:14          00074201097TRLO0      XLON 
20                262.00      16:10:14          00074201098TRLO0      XLON 
861                260.50      16:24:14          00074203833TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  378693 
EQS News ID:  2099010 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
