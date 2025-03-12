Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 12-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 11 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 266.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 260.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 263.5094p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,123,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,923,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 263.5094p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1349 264.00 09:41:14 00074168758TRLO0 XLON 1240 264.50 10:00:29 00074169807TRLO0 XLON 1097 264.00 10:01:05 00074169846TRLO0 XLON 81 264.00 10:03:53 00074170104TRLO0 XLON 1250 263.50 10:36:08 00074172463TRLO0 XLON 1195 263.00 10:40:41 00074172818TRLO0 XLON 1114 262.50 11:00:08 00074173946TRLO0 XLON 502 262.50 11:07:51 00074174963TRLO0 XLON 620 262.50 11:07:51 00074174964TRLO0 XLON 1181 262.00 11:09:49 00074175170TRLO0 XLON 141 261.50 11:11:05 00074175269TRLO0 XLON 210 261.50 11:11:13 00074175274TRLO0 XLON 602 261.50 11:25:39 00074175676TRLO0 XLON 348 262.00 11:30:21 00074175879TRLO0 XLON 941 262.00 11:30:21 00074175880TRLO0 XLON 424 261.50 11:37:47 00074176271TRLO0 XLON 36 261.50 11:42:15 00074176415TRLO0 XLON 679 261.50 11:45:40 00074176581TRLO0 XLON 324 263.00 12:06:55 00074177471TRLO0 XLON 400 264.00 12:15:36 00074177908TRLO0 XLON 400 264.00 12:15:36 00074177909TRLO0 XLON 407 264.00 12:15:36 00074177910TRLO0 XLON 493 264.00 12:15:36 00074177911TRLO0 XLON 728 264.00 12:15:36 00074177912TRLO0 XLON 1088 266.00 12:33:00 00074179118TRLO0 XLON 1088 265.50 12:35:41 00074179314TRLO0 XLON 454 265.00 12:36:42 00074179339TRLO0 XLON 475 265.00 12:52:56 00074180136TRLO0 XLON 239 265.00 12:59:55 00074180434TRLO0 XLON 706 265.00 12:59:55 00074180435TRLO0 XLON 545 265.00 12:59:55 00074180436TRLO0 XLON 774 265.00 13:13:04 00074181292TRLO0 XLON 463 265.00 13:13:04 00074181293TRLO0 XLON 1135 264.50 13:34:34 00074182874TRLO0 XLON 321 264.00 13:35:18 00074182944TRLO0 XLON 810 264.00 13:35:18 00074182945TRLO0 XLON 268 264.50 13:41:19 00074183412TRLO0 XLON 800 264.50 13:41:19 00074183413TRLO0 XLON 213 264.50 13:41:19 00074183414TRLO0 XLON 329 265.00 13:45:19 00074183942TRLO0 XLON 779 265.00 13:45:19 00074183943TRLO0 XLON 1302 266.00 13:51:38 00074184476TRLO0 XLON 1334 266.00 13:51:38 00074184477TRLO0 XLON 1247 265.00 14:02:25 00074185791TRLO0 XLON 1340 264.50 14:13:00 00074187326TRLO0 XLON 147 264.50 14:15:09 00074187509TRLO0 XLON 346 264.50 14:15:09 00074187510TRLO0 XLON 1036 264.00 14:24:15 00074188376TRLO0 XLON 175 264.00 14:24:15 00074188377TRLO0 XLON 1319 263.50 14:27:35 00074188687TRLO0 XLON 1169 262.50 14:37:31 00074189787TRLO0 XLON 1150 261.00 14:46:41 00074190840TRLO0 XLON 1182 261.00 15:00:13 00074191992TRLO0 XLON 1139 261.00 15:00:13 00074191993TRLO0 XLON 1237 262.50 15:16:13 00074193957TRLO0 XLON 56 262.50 15:27:03 00074194825TRLO0 XLON 1060 262.50 15:27:03 00074194834TRLO0 XLON 466 263.00 15:37:28 00074195989TRLO0 XLON 466 263.00 15:37:28 00074195990TRLO0 XLON 64 262.50 15:40:24 00074196155TRLO0 XLON 1123 262.50 15:40:24 00074196156TRLO0 XLON 620 263.50 15:48:04 00074197957TRLO0 XLON 1203 264.50 15:57:26 00074199294TRLO0 XLON 599 264.00 15:57:27 00074199295TRLO0 XLON 657 264.00 15:57:27 00074199296TRLO0 XLON 988 262.00 16:10:05 00074201083TRLO0 XLON 163 262.00 16:10:05 00074201084TRLO0 XLON 356 262.00 16:10:05 00074201085TRLO0 XLON 575 262.00 16:10:05 00074201086TRLO0 XLON 351 262.00 16:10:14 00074201097TRLO0 XLON 20 262.00 16:10:14 00074201098TRLO0 XLON 861 260.50 16:24:14 00074203833TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 378693 EQS News ID: 2099010 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2099010&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)