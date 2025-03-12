Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
13.03.25
08:04 Uhr
3,080 Euro
+0,020
+0,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1203,32009:56
Dow Jones News
12.03.2025 19:03 Uhr
250 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
12-March-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 12 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 
2025. 
 
Following this transaction, the Company confirms the completion of the further GBP5m share repurchase programme. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            63,334 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            266.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            261.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            263.5582p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,186,493 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,859,957.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 63,334

Volume weighted average price (pence): 263.5582p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1236               261.00      08:11:05          00074205929TRLO0      XLON 
1134               261.50      08:12:18          00074205986TRLO0      XLON 
1089               262.00      08:25:06          00074206611TRLO0      XLON 
664                262.00      08:25:06          00074206610TRLO0      XLON 
502                262.00      08:25:06          00074206609TRLO0      XLON 
229                261.50      08:25:08          00074206627TRLO0      XLON 
478                262.00      08:25:26          00074206653TRLO0      XLON 
803                262.00      08:25:26          00074206652TRLO0      XLON 
333                261.50      08:25:27          00074206654TRLO0      XLON 
766                261.50      08:25:27          00074206655TRLO0      XLON 
385                262.00      08:36:50          00074207120TRLO0      XLON 
921                262.00      08:37:13          00074207129TRLO0      XLON 
1555               262.00      08:39:51          00074207335TRLO0      XLON 
1201               262.00      08:40:55          00074207403TRLO0      XLON 
1304               262.00      08:41:25          00074207437TRLO0      XLON 
1158               262.00      08:41:50          00074207565TRLO0      XLON 
1105               262.00      08:50:04          00074208226TRLO0      XLON 
1108               262.00      08:59:04          00074208734TRLO0      XLON 
420                262.00      08:59:04          00074208735TRLO0      XLON 
333                261.50      08:59:04          00074208737TRLO0      XLON 
935                261.50      08:59:04          00074208736TRLO0      XLON 
1295               262.00      09:05:32          00074208963TRLO0      XLON 
578                262.00      09:17:43          00074209460TRLO0      XLON 
390                262.00      09:17:43          00074209459TRLO0      XLON 
556                264.00      11:19:03          00074214713TRLO0      XLON 
546                264.00      11:19:03          00074214712TRLO0      XLON 
1101               263.50      11:21:52          00074214804TRLO0      XLON 
656                263.00      11:46:35          00074215734TRLO0      XLON 
611                263.00      11:46:35          00074215733TRLO0      XLON 
1106               261.50      12:09:11          00074216368TRLO0      XLON 
373                264.00      12:32:14          00074217420TRLO0      XLON 
930                264.00      12:32:14          00074217419TRLO0      XLON 
392                264.00      12:34:27          00074217522TRLO0      XLON 
858                264.00      12:34:27          00074217521TRLO0      XLON 
1302               263.50      12:39:06          00074217706TRLO0      XLON 
558                264.00      12:58:12          00074218519TRLO0      XLON 
608                264.00      12:58:12          00074218518TRLO0      XLON 
1110               263.50      13:13:15          00074219231TRLO0      XLON 
695                264.50      13:35:50          00074220081TRLO0      XLON 
30                264.50      13:35:50          00074220080TRLO0      XLON 
494                264.50      13:35:50          00074220079TRLO0      XLON 
222                264.50      13:35:50          00074220082TRLO0      XLON 
319                264.50      13:35:50          00074220083TRLO0      XLON 
1201               264.50      13:38:43          00074220264TRLO0      XLON 
72                264.50      13:47:09          00074220684TRLO0      XLON 
1142               264.50      13:47:09          00074220683TRLO0      XLON 
771                263.50      13:52:14          00074221157TRLO0      XLON 
220                263.50      13:52:14          00074221158TRLO0      XLON 
138                263.50      13:52:45          00074221211TRLO0      XLON 
1227               264.00      13:56:08          00074221401TRLO0      XLON 
378                264.00      14:11:43          00074222511TRLO0      XLON 
740                264.00      14:11:43          00074222510TRLO0      XLON 
300                264.00      14:11:43          00074222513TRLO0      XLON 
150                264.00      14:11:43          00074222512TRLO0      XLON 
16                263.50      14:15:29          00074222844TRLO0      XLON 
753                263.50      14:15:29          00074222843TRLO0      XLON 
453                263.50      14:15:29          00074222842TRLO0      XLON 
1130               264.50      14:23:05          00074223269TRLO0      XLON 
156                264.50      14:23:05          00074223268TRLO0      XLON 
637                265.00      14:31:00          00074223716TRLO0      XLON 
706                265.00      14:31:00          00074223715TRLO0      XLON 
136                264.00      14:39:21          00074224294TRLO0      XLON 
800                264.00      14:39:21          00074224293TRLO0      XLON 
390                264.00      14:39:21          00074224292TRLO0      XLON 
47                264.00      14:49:32          00074225033TRLO0      XLON 
562                264.00      14:49:32          00074225032TRLO0      XLON 
8                 264.00      14:49:32          00074225031TRLO0      XLON 
1168               264.50      14:56:19          00074225522TRLO0      XLON 
1164               264.50      14:56:19          00074225524TRLO0      XLON 
72                264.50      14:56:19          00074225523TRLO0      XLON 
800                263.50      15:05:38          00074226317TRLO0      XLON 
83                263.50      15:05:38          00074226316TRLO0      XLON 
116                264.00      15:05:38          00074226320TRLO0      XLON 
481                264.00      15:05:38          00074226319TRLO0      XLON 
701                264.00      15:05:38          00074226318TRLO0      XLON 
1007               263.50      15:14:32          00074226786TRLO0      XLON 
246                263.50      15:14:32          00074226785TRLO0      XLON 
221                263.00      15:22:03          00074227351TRLO0      XLON 
800                263.00      15:22:03          00074227350TRLO0      XLON 
88                263.00      15:22:03          00074227349TRLO0      XLON 
887                264.00      15:33:33          00074227911TRLO0      XLON 
400                264.00      15:33:33          00074227910TRLO0      XLON 
1200               265.50      15:46:25          00074228809TRLO0      XLON 
592                265.50      15:46:26          00074228810TRLO0      XLON 
147                265.50      15:46:26          00074228811TRLO0      XLON 
126                265.50      15:46:26          00074228812TRLO0      XLON 
1316               266.00      15:50:32          00074229052TRLO0      XLON 
400                266.00      15:54:52          00074229194TRLO0      XLON 
400                266.00      15:54:52          00074229195TRLO0      XLON 
434                266.00      15:54:52          00074229196TRLO0      XLON 
39                266.00      15:54:52          00074229197TRLO0      XLON 
1142               266.00      16:00:02          00074229518TRLO0      XLON 
1087               266.00      16:01:46          00074229617TRLO0      XLON 
1087               265.50      16:03:19          00074229694TRLO0      XLON 
806                266.00      16:03:19          00074229695TRLO0      XLON 
297                266.00      16:03:19          00074229696TRLO0      XLON 
1171               265.50      16:07:44          00074229976TRLO0      XLON 
334                265.50      16:09:51          00074230153TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  378829 
EQS News ID:  2099724 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2099724&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2025 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
