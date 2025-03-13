Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025
Neue Kupfer-Entdeckung? Explorationsprojekt mit viel Potenzial vor dem Durchbruch!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
13.03.25
08:04 Uhr
3,080 Euro
+0,020
+0,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1403,32009:59
Dow Jones News
13.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Commencement of extended Share Repurchase Programme

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Commencement of extended Share Repurchase Programme 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Commencement of extended Share Repurchase Programme 
13-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") 
Commencement of extended Share Repurchase Programme 
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing 
high-growth digital technology businesses, announces that, beginning today, 13 March 2025, it will commence an 
additional share repurchase programme of up to GBP15m (the "Programme"), as previously announced on 12 February 2025. 
The Programme goes significantly beyond the 10% of realisation proceeds previously outlined in the Capital Allocation 
Policy, doubling the GBP15m already completed as the Company remains committed to narrowing the current share price 
discount to asset value. 
The Board will continue to monitor the share price discount to net asset value, and should that discount persist the 
Board will consider committing further capital to the investment opportunity that buying back shares at such wide 
discounts represents. 
The Programme will be financed through existing cash resources and will continue until the earlier of either the 
expiration of the general authority received at the Company's 2024 AGM ("General Authority") or upon reaching the 
maximum purchase amount intended under the Programme. 
The purchased ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") will be held in 
treasury. 
To implement the Programme, the Company has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary agreement with Numis 
Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") to conduct the Programme on its behalf and carry out on-market purchases of 
Ordinary Shares, acting as riskless principal, and to sell on such Ordinary Shares to the Company. Share repurchases 
may be made from time to time depending on market conditions, share price and trading volume. 
The Company confirms that it currently has no unpublished inside information. 
The Programme will operate in accordance with and under the terms of the relevant General Authority. The Programme will 
be conducted within the parameters of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU and the delegated regulations made 
pursuant to it. 
As at 13 March 2025, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of 
Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,186,493 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,859,957. 
The Company will announce any market repurchase of Ordinary Shares no later than 7.30am on the business day following 
the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred. 
 
Enquiries 
Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) 
                       ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                 +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington                +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali 
                       +44 (0)7970 246 725/ 
Public relations 
                       +44 (0)771 324 6126 
Elly Williamson 
                       molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since the IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  378835 
EQS News ID:  2099730 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2099730&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
