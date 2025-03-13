Molten Ventures Plc: Commencement of extended Share Repurchase Programme

DJ Commencement of extended Share Repurchase Programme

Molten Ventures plc ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") Commencement of extended Share Repurchase Programme Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, announces that, beginning today, 13 March 2025, it will commence an additional share repurchase programme of up to GBP15m (the "Programme"), as previously announced on 12 February 2025. The Programme goes significantly beyond the 10% of realisation proceeds previously outlined in the Capital Allocation Policy, doubling the GBP15m already completed as the Company remains committed to narrowing the current share price discount to asset value. The Board will continue to monitor the share price discount to net asset value, and should that discount persist the Board will consider committing further capital to the investment opportunity that buying back shares at such wide discounts represents. The Programme will be financed through existing cash resources and will continue until the earlier of either the expiration of the general authority received at the Company's 2024 AGM ("General Authority") or upon reaching the maximum purchase amount intended under the Programme. The purchased ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") will be held in treasury. To implement the Programme, the Company has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary agreement with Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") to conduct the Programme on its behalf and carry out on-market purchases of Ordinary Shares, acting as riskless principal, and to sell on such Ordinary Shares to the Company. Share repurchases may be made from time to time depending on market conditions, share price and trading volume. The Company confirms that it currently has no unpublished inside information. The Programme will operate in accordance with and under the terms of the relevant General Authority. The Programme will be conducted within the parameters of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU and the delegated regulations made pursuant to it. As at 13 March 2025, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,186,493 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,859,957. The Company will announce any market repurchase of Ordinary Shares no later than 7.30am on the business day following the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred. Enquiries Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) ir@molten.vc Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali +44 (0)7970 246 725/ Public relations +44 (0)771 324 6126 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since the IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

