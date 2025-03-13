Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Spotlights Ainos & ASE Partnership: Unleashing AI Nose's Potential in Chip Manufacturing and More

Another key win in expanding AI Nose's industrial opportunities

Partnership to integrate AI Nose into ASE's factories and explore broader industrial use-cases

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD, AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a report spotlighting Ainos' strategic collaboration with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. ("ASE"), the world's largest provider of semiconductor packaging and testing services. The partnership will integrate Ainos' AI Nose, an AI-powered electric nose technology, into ASE's factories, expanding AI Nose's opportunity in semiconductor manufacturing. The report also highlights AI Nose's role in predictive maintenance, environmental monitoring, and process optimization in next-generation semiconductor production.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Another Key Win in Expanding AI Nose's Industrial Opportunities: This collaboration with ASE further validates AI Nose's industrial applications, building on Ainos' prior milestone in Japanese semiconductor factories, where AI Nose hit nearly 80% accuracy in detecting 22 VOCs. Moreover, Ainos last week formed a partnership with Japan's service robot developer, ugo, Inc., to integrate AI Nose into ugo's products, enabling the first robots with the sense of smell.

Unlocking Scent's Potential in Chip Manufacturing: Semiconductor factories involve chemical intensive processes, providing an excellent use-case for AI Nose. For a long time, invisible air-borne chemical's impact on chip manufacturing has been under-discovered. By digitizing scent into Smell ID, AI Nose can unlock scent's hidden power in semiconductor manufacturing, elevating predictive maintenance, precision control, yield optimization, and energy efficiency.

AI Nose Aligns with ASE's AI-Driven Manufacturing Strategy: ASE is the world's largest outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) provider, operating under ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX), which is approximately a $21 billion market-cap company with $19 billion in FY24 revenue. ASE has been accelerating smart manufacturing, operating 46 lights-out factories and employing over 700 automation engineers.

Partnership to Integrate AI Nose in ASE Facilities and Beyond: Ainos and ASE will first optimize AI Nose for semiconductor packaging and testing settings. Next, they will plan large-scale deployment within ASE and explore broader industrial applications, paving the way for new revenue streams for Ainos.

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=UR_AIMD_03112025

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. develops disruptive medical and healthcare solutions based on its proprietary AI Nose and VELDONA® technologies. The name "Ainos" combines "AI" and "Nose" to signify Ainos' commitment to enabling AI with the ability to smell and individuals to live healthier. Ainos' clinical-stage product pipeline includes AI-driven, telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by AI Nose, VELDONA® human and animal oral therapeutics, and human orphan drugs. For more information, visit: www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

