RONN Inc. Expands Hydrogen Vision as BMW's New Technology Accelerates the Hydrogen Revolution

RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) today announced plans to explore integrating BMW's latest hydrogen engine technology into its upcoming exotic hypercar, marking a significant move in the rapidly evolving hydrogen sector. BMW's recent breakthrough in hydrogen engines-along with its pivot beyond battery electric vehicles (EVs)-further validates hydrogen as a core energy source for the global transportation market. These developments align with RONN's broader hydrogen ambitions, including its First Nations partnerships for up to 10 hydrogen fuel hubs across Canada.

Key Highlights

BMW's Hydrogen Breakthrough

BMW has confirmed it "has now solved the problem of hydrogen engines" and intends to introduce hydrogen-powered models in the near future. This commitment signals the industry's accelerating focus on fuel cells beyond conventional EVs.

RONN Inc.'s Hydrogen Supercar Ambitions

RONN Inc. plans to evaluate BMW's hydrogen advancements for a new hypercar, a successor to its Scorpion hydrogen-hybrid supercar concept. Founder and CEO Ronn Ford aims to combine hydrogen fuel-cell technology with electric drive, targeting 1,000+ horsepower and a 500+ mile range, all while achieving zero emissions.

Expanding Hydrogen Ecosystem

RONN continues expanding its hydrogen initiatives through First Nations partnerships. The Company plans to build up to 10 hydrogen fuel hubs across Canada, leverage renewable wind and solar power for green hydrogen production, and develop modular hydrogen vehicle platforms, with prototypes scheduled for 2026.

Hydrogen Poised as the Next Big Leap

Industry experts increasingly view hydrogen fuel cells as the next frontier in sustainable mobility, offering fast refueling, extended driving ranges, and zero emissions. Governments worldwide are investing heavily in hydrogen infrastructure-underscoring a shift in global decarbonization strategies and opening up new opportunities for both established automakers and emerging innovators.

BMW Shifts Gears: From EV Leader to Hydrogen Pioneer

BMW's decision to incorporate hydrogen engines alongside its EV lineup represents a milestone for the auto industry. Beyond decades of research and pilot programs (such as the iX5 Hydrogen), the German automaker has teamed up with Toyota to develop next-generation fuel-cell powertrains, aiming for a production model by 2028. Industry analysts see BMW's investment in hydrogen as a meaningful endorsement, suggesting fuel cells have matured beyond niche experimentation and into practical commercialization.

RONN Inc. Explores Collaboration with BMW

By potentially integrating BMW's proven hydrogen engine technology, RONN Inc. seeks to accelerate the development of an exotic, high-performance hydrogen vehicle. This collaboration could help RONN mitigate technical and engineering risks while propelling the new hypercar's go-to-market timeline. Beyond the automotive realm, the partnership also complements RONN's broader hydrogen infrastructure endeavors-providing synergies for everything from vehicle design to fuel distribution.

Shifting Landscape in Transportation

A growing cohort of automakers, including Toyota and Hyundai, has continued to invest heavily in fuel-cell programs. As more governments incentivize hydrogen adoption, the global landscape is shifting-recasting hydrogen from a niche alternative into a central pillar of the zero-emission strategy. The convergence of this industry momentum bodes well for early movers like RONN, which seeks to capture rising demand across multiple segments, including supercars, commercial transport, and green energy production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to planned projects, future operations, strategic initiatives, and growth projections. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which RONN Inc. operates, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to secure necessary financing, regulatory approvals, the success of future product and service offerings, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. RONN Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About RONN Inc. (OTC: RONN)

RONN Inc. is a forward-leaning energy and technology company specializing in hydrogen-based solutions aimed at redefining mobility and infrastructure. Through strategic partnerships, such as its JV with Hydrogen Energy Solutions, RONN Inc. focuses on accelerating the global transition to sustainable energy while delivering value to shareholders and community stakeholders alike.

Contact Information

Ronn Ford

CEO

ronn.ford@ronnmotorgroup.com

SOURCE: RONN Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire