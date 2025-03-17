Anzeige
Montag, 17.03.2025

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
17.03.25
08:10 Uhr
3,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
17.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
17-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 14 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            22,391 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            276.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            270.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            272.7280p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,268,884 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,777,566.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 22,391

Volume weighted average price (pence): 272.7280p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1335               271.00      08:23:16          00074263051TRLO0      XLON 
1292               271.00      08:23:16          00074263053TRLO0      XLON 
506                271.00      08:23:16          00074263054TRLO0      XLON 
1223               273.00      08:35:46          00074263727TRLO0      XLON 
534                273.00      08:35:46          00074263728TRLO0      XLON 
670                273.00      08:35:46          00074263729TRLO0      XLON 
130                273.00      08:35:46          00074263730TRLO0      XLON 
1130               273.00      08:35:46          00074263731TRLO0      XLON 
422                273.00      09:00:28          00074264546TRLO0      XLON 
739                273.00      09:00:28          00074264547TRLO0      XLON 
1149               273.00      09:00:28          00074264548TRLO0      XLON 
278                272.50      09:01:14          00074264563TRLO0      XLON 
257                272.50      09:03:00          00074264619TRLO0      XLON 
714                272.50      09:03:00          00074264620TRLO0      XLON 
1231               271.00      09:23:56          00074265269TRLO0      XLON 
150                271.00      10:03:26          00074266426TRLO0      XLON 
1045               271.00      10:03:26          00074266427TRLO0      XLON 
117                271.00      10:03:26          00074266428TRLO0      XLON 
1140               272.50      10:25:52          00074267059TRLO0      XLON 
1285               272.00      10:27:03          00074267077TRLO0      XLON 
1336               270.50      10:38:01          00074267377TRLO0      XLON 
400                273.00      11:16:42          00074269771TRLO0      XLON 
709                273.00      11:16:42          00074269772TRLO0      XLON 
1093               273.00      11:16:42          00074269773TRLO0      XLON 
287                276.00      14:00:00          00074276395TRLO0      XLON 
112                276.00      14:00:00          00074276396TRLO0      XLON 
400                276.00      14:00:00          00074276397TRLO0      XLON 
221                276.00      14:00:00          00074276398TRLO0      XLON 
528                276.00      14:00:00          00074276399TRLO0      XLON 
800                276.00      14:00:00          00074276402TRLO0      XLON 
32                276.00      14:00:00          00074276403TRLO0      XLON 
52                276.50      14:08:12          00074276686TRLO0      XLON 
287                276.50      14:08:12          00074276687TRLO0      XLON 
400                276.50      14:08:12          00074276688TRLO0      XLON 
287                276.50      14:08:12          00074276689TRLO0      XLON 
100                276.50      14:08:12          00074276690TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 379180 
EQS News ID:  2101158 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
