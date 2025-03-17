Anzeige
Montag, 17.03.2025
Explosives Potenzial: Diese Aktie könnte durch diese News JETZT durch die Decke gehen
17.03.2025 14:02 Uhr
Cubic Defense: Cubic Participates in Cope North '25 Multi-Domain Exercise

Finanznachrichten News

Providing "truth in training" to trilateral air interoperability operations with U.S., Japan and Australia

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2025 / Cubic's Advanced Training Solutions (ATS) team delivered 4th and 5th generation Air Combat Maneuver Instrumentation (ACMI) systems, with Simplified, Planning, Execution, Analysis, Reconstruction (SPEAR) Common Data Model (CDM), to Cope North's annual training exercise held in Guam.

"Our solutions introduce a new era in training, enabling posture and deterrence, exponentially increasing warfighter readiness," said Paul Averna, VP and GM, ATS for Cubic. "The successful mission integrated a blended environment of F-35 P5 Internal Subsystem (IS), ACMI pods, ground stations and SPEAR, delivering a fully operational, high fidelity tracking of three F-35 partners and three variants of 4th gen fighters from three U.S. services for the first time ever. We're grateful to participate in this critically valuable exercise and we look forward to many more years at Cope North."

Cubic is a recognized industry leader in Air Combat Training (ACT) designs and delivers solutions to support 4th and 5th generation aircraft training. The F-35 P5 IS provides high fidelity, encrypted Time Space Position Information (TSPI) for live monitoring and post mission review for accurate and efficient reconstruction. Cubic's ACMI pods incorporate advanced GPS technology, allowing pilots to train anywhere at any time over land and sea, enabling training missions to be conducted without reliance on fixed range infrastructure. In 2025, Cubic will field the next evolution of ACMI, P5 System Security Update (SSU), encrypting the ACMI pod data for true interoperability between 4th and 5th gen fighters. All training data is ingested in SPEAR, during and after the mission, for enhanced data visualization and analysis to provide "speed to insight" to significantly improve combat effectiveness. SPEAR delivers a complete reconstruction of "when, how and what" happened, allowing the participants to spend the majority of their debrief time on the analysis of "why" it happened.

To learn more: Air Combat | Cubic.

About Cubic
Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contact:
Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense:
Ryan Romana
Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
