Dienstag, 18.03.2025
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
18.03.25
08:05 Uhr
3,220 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
18.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
18-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 17 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            37,139 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            278.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            275.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            277.1833p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,306,023 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,740,427.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 37,139

Volume weighted average price (pence): 277.1833p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1200               275.00      08:18:13          00074286885TRLO0      XLON 
130                275.00      08:18:13          00074286886TRLO0      XLON 
54                275.50      08:28:47          00074287169TRLO0      XLON 
9                 275.50      08:29:01          00074287179TRLO0      XLON 
352                275.50      08:31:00          00074287281TRLO0      XLON 
915                275.50      08:31:00          00074287282TRLO0      XLON 
286                275.50      09:08:24          00074289223TRLO0      XLON 
400                275.50      09:08:24          00074289224TRLO0      XLON 
400                275.50      09:08:24          00074289225TRLO0      XLON 
64                275.50      09:08:24          00074289226TRLO0      XLON 
698                276.00      09:23:46          00074290263TRLO0      XLON 
132                276.00      09:23:46          00074290264TRLO0      XLON 
358                276.00      09:23:46          00074290265TRLO0      XLON 
1179               276.50      09:37:14          00074291271TRLO0      XLON 
320                277.00      09:52:00          00074292116TRLO0      XLON 
848                277.00      09:52:00          00074292117TRLO0      XLON 
92                277.50      10:16:35          00074293507TRLO0      XLON 
800                277.50      10:16:35          00074293508TRLO0      XLON 
246                277.50      10:16:35          00074293509TRLO0      XLON 
1145               278.00      10:19:17          00074293605TRLO0      XLON 
1241               277.00      10:40:37          00074294712TRLO0      XLON 
85                277.00      10:43:05          00074294811TRLO0      XLON 
1257               276.50      11:05:40          00074295717TRLO0      XLON 
737                277.00      11:20:50          00074296322TRLO0      XLON 
615                277.00      11:20:50          00074296323TRLO0      XLON 
580                277.50      11:25:37          00074296548TRLO0      XLON 
604                277.50      11:25:37          00074296549TRLO0      XLON 
470                277.50      12:00:54          00074297844TRLO0      XLON 
1235               278.00      12:06:54          00074298014TRLO0      XLON 
1142               278.00      12:18:54          00074298247TRLO0      XLON 
700                277.50      12:18:54          00074298248TRLO0      XLON 
1194               277.50      12:18:54          00074298249TRLO0      XLON 
663                276.50      12:30:05          00074298840TRLO0      XLON 
528                276.50      12:30:05          00074298841TRLO0      XLON 
277                276.50      12:33:25          00074298988TRLO0      XLON 
1066               276.50      12:35:04          00074299024TRLO0      XLON 
495                277.00      13:14:15          00074300292TRLO0      XLON 
745                277.00      13:14:15          00074300293TRLO0      XLON 
6                 277.00      13:14:15          00074300294TRLO0      XLON 
900                277.50      13:14:15          00074300295TRLO0      XLON 
356                277.50      13:14:15          00074300296TRLO0      XLON 
80                277.50      13:14:15          00074300297TRLO0      XLON 
11                278.00      13:35:20          00074301278TRLO0      XLON 
242                278.00      13:35:20          00074301279TRLO0      XLON 
186                278.00      13:35:20          00074301280TRLO0      XLON 
710                278.00      13:35:20          00074301281TRLO0      XLON 
1299               278.00      13:48:37          00074302753TRLO0      XLON 
1186               278.00      13:48:37          00074302754TRLO0      XLON 
312                277.50      13:50:05          00074302846TRLO0      XLON 
400                277.50      13:50:05          00074302847TRLO0      XLON 
483                277.50      13:50:05          00074302848TRLO0      XLON 
905                277.50      14:01:48          00074303421TRLO0      XLON 
307                277.50      14:01:48          00074303422TRLO0      XLON 
496                277.50      14:01:48          00074303423TRLO0      XLON 
363                278.00      14:26:07          00074305383TRLO0      XLON 
944                278.00      14:26:07          00074305384TRLO0      XLON 
494                278.00      14:26:07          00074305385TRLO0      XLON 
872                278.00      14:26:07          00074305386TRLO0      XLON 
228                278.00      14:26:07          00074305387TRLO0      XLON 
687                278.00      14:26:07          00074305388TRLO0      XLON 
1097               278.00      14:30:07          00074305637TRLO0      XLON 
1097               277.50      14:30:27          00074305667TRLO0      XLON 
208                277.00      14:36:31          00074306024TRLO0      XLON 
8                 278.00      16:15:43          00074312304TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  379312 
EQS News ID:  2101894 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2101894&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2025 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
