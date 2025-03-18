Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 18-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 17 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 37,139 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 278.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 275.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 277.1833p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,306,023 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,740,427.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 37,139

Volume weighted average price (pence): 277.1833p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1200 275.00 08:18:13 00074286885TRLO0 XLON 130 275.00 08:18:13 00074286886TRLO0 XLON 54 275.50 08:28:47 00074287169TRLO0 XLON 9 275.50 08:29:01 00074287179TRLO0 XLON 352 275.50 08:31:00 00074287281TRLO0 XLON 915 275.50 08:31:00 00074287282TRLO0 XLON 286 275.50 09:08:24 00074289223TRLO0 XLON 400 275.50 09:08:24 00074289224TRLO0 XLON 400 275.50 09:08:24 00074289225TRLO0 XLON 64 275.50 09:08:24 00074289226TRLO0 XLON 698 276.00 09:23:46 00074290263TRLO0 XLON 132 276.00 09:23:46 00074290264TRLO0 XLON 358 276.00 09:23:46 00074290265TRLO0 XLON 1179 276.50 09:37:14 00074291271TRLO0 XLON 320 277.00 09:52:00 00074292116TRLO0 XLON 848 277.00 09:52:00 00074292117TRLO0 XLON 92 277.50 10:16:35 00074293507TRLO0 XLON 800 277.50 10:16:35 00074293508TRLO0 XLON 246 277.50 10:16:35 00074293509TRLO0 XLON 1145 278.00 10:19:17 00074293605TRLO0 XLON 1241 277.00 10:40:37 00074294712TRLO0 XLON 85 277.00 10:43:05 00074294811TRLO0 XLON 1257 276.50 11:05:40 00074295717TRLO0 XLON 737 277.00 11:20:50 00074296322TRLO0 XLON 615 277.00 11:20:50 00074296323TRLO0 XLON 580 277.50 11:25:37 00074296548TRLO0 XLON 604 277.50 11:25:37 00074296549TRLO0 XLON 470 277.50 12:00:54 00074297844TRLO0 XLON 1235 278.00 12:06:54 00074298014TRLO0 XLON 1142 278.00 12:18:54 00074298247TRLO0 XLON 700 277.50 12:18:54 00074298248TRLO0 XLON 1194 277.50 12:18:54 00074298249TRLO0 XLON 663 276.50 12:30:05 00074298840TRLO0 XLON 528 276.50 12:30:05 00074298841TRLO0 XLON 277 276.50 12:33:25 00074298988TRLO0 XLON 1066 276.50 12:35:04 00074299024TRLO0 XLON 495 277.00 13:14:15 00074300292TRLO0 XLON 745 277.00 13:14:15 00074300293TRLO0 XLON 6 277.00 13:14:15 00074300294TRLO0 XLON 900 277.50 13:14:15 00074300295TRLO0 XLON 356 277.50 13:14:15 00074300296TRLO0 XLON 80 277.50 13:14:15 00074300297TRLO0 XLON 11 278.00 13:35:20 00074301278TRLO0 XLON 242 278.00 13:35:20 00074301279TRLO0 XLON 186 278.00 13:35:20 00074301280TRLO0 XLON 710 278.00 13:35:20 00074301281TRLO0 XLON 1299 278.00 13:48:37 00074302753TRLO0 XLON 1186 278.00 13:48:37 00074302754TRLO0 XLON 312 277.50 13:50:05 00074302846TRLO0 XLON 400 277.50 13:50:05 00074302847TRLO0 XLON 483 277.50 13:50:05 00074302848TRLO0 XLON 905 277.50 14:01:48 00074303421TRLO0 XLON 307 277.50 14:01:48 00074303422TRLO0 XLON 496 277.50 14:01:48 00074303423TRLO0 XLON 363 278.00 14:26:07 00074305383TRLO0 XLON 944 278.00 14:26:07 00074305384TRLO0 XLON 494 278.00 14:26:07 00074305385TRLO0 XLON 872 278.00 14:26:07 00074305386TRLO0 XLON 228 278.00 14:26:07 00074305387TRLO0 XLON 687 278.00 14:26:07 00074305388TRLO0 XLON 1097 278.00 14:30:07 00074305637TRLO0 XLON 1097 277.50 14:30:27 00074305667TRLO0 XLON 208 277.00 14:36:31 00074306024TRLO0 XLON 8 278.00 16:15:43 00074312304TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

