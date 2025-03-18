TOBII AB: Tobii announces Åsa Wirén as interim CFO

Åsa Wirén will assume the role of interim CFO and join Tobii's executive management team. She succeeds Magdalena Rodell Andersson, who, as previously communicated, will leave her position in the end of May 2025.

Åsa Wirén brings extensive financial leadership experience, having served as CFO at Scandic Hotels Group, Bonnier Group, and SkiStar. She also has a background as a partner and authorized public accountant at KPMG AB.

"I am pleased to welcome Åsa Wirén to Tobii. With her comprehensive CFO background, I am confident that she will bring valuable expertise to the company", said Anand Srivatsa, CEO of Tobii.

For more information, please contact:

Carolina Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations, Tobii AB, +46 (0)70 880 71 73, email: carolina.stromlid@tobii.com

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.