Dynavox Group: Tobii Dynavox shows how AI empowers people with disabilities at Microsoft Ability Summit

STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii Dynavox, a part of Dynavox Group and the world leader in assistive communication, is today joining Microsoft's Ability Summit, to demonstrate how Microsoft's AI-powered Neural Voice is leveraged in Tobii Dynavox's assistive communication solutions, to empower people with disabilities with a voice they choose.

Within the event section "Future-Ready Tech: AI and Accessibility", Tobii Dynavox will exhibit how AI can benefit people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, ALS, or autism by enhancing personalization and speed of communication when using alternative access methods, such as eye gaze.

Tobii Dynavox will present a real use case of how Microsoft's Neural Voice is controlled with the eyes by an individual with cerebral palsy. It will be demonstrated in multiple languages on the Windows OS-based communication aid TD I-Series. Microsoft's Neural Voice, a capability of Azure AI Speech, is available in Tobii Dynavox apps TD Talk and TD Phone, where they together offer numerous Neural Voices, in over 50 languages.

"We are delighted to build on our longstanding work with Microsoft by presenting the latest advancements within assistive communication and AI at the Microsoft Ability Summit," said Markus Cederlund, Chief Product & Development Officer of Dynavox Group. "Together, Microsoft and Tobii Dynavox keep developing innovative solutions to empower individuals with disabilities with more choices for communicating and expressing their unique identities."

"At Microsoft, we believe AI has the power to transform the lives of people with disabilities by enhancing communication, accessibility, and independence. Our work with Tobii Dynavox on Neural Voice is a prime example of our commitment," said Mary Bellard, Accessibility Innovation Architect at Microsoft. "With Neural Voices available in over 50 languages, we're making sure everyone can benefit from this technology."

Tobii Dynavox and Microsoft have worked closely together on accessibility for many years. The joint presentation will cover some of the latest advancements within assistive communication and AI:

Discover how AI is used in phrase prediction in the software TD Talk to speed up communication and make it more intuitive

Explore the recently launched See-Through Mode in TD Talk that turns the person's screen transparent to enable more natural face-to-face communication

Learn how a selection of Tobii Dynavox's library of over 80 000 PCS symbols are used within Microsoft's Immersive Reader to facilitate symbol-based communication

Discover how the custom-built operating system Windows Accessible IoT offers enhanced personalization and extended support for users

Contact:

Anders Lundin, Senior PR & Communications Manager, Tobii Dynavox, phone: +46 (0)733 27 87 61, email: anders.lundin@tobiidynavox.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/dynavox-group/r/tobii-dynavox-shows-how-ai-empowers-people-with-disabilities-at-microsoft-ability-summit,c4120235

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11919/4120235/3326412.pdf Press release_Tobii Dynavox shows how AI empowers people with disabilities at Microsoft Ability Summit https://news.cision.com/dynavox-group/i/td-i-series-communication-aid-user,c3387954 TD I-Series communication aid user https://news.cision.com/dynavox-group/i/communication-aid-td-i-series,c3387935 Communication aid TD I-Series https://news.cision.com/dynavox-group/i/td-i-series-with-td-phone-app,c3387936 TD I-Series with TD Phone app

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tobii-dynavox-shows-how-ai-empowers-people-with-disabilities-at-microsoft-ability-summit-302404579.html