Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 19-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 18 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 15,323 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 285.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 284.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 284.7881p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,321,346 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,725,104.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,323

Volume weighted average price (pence): 284.7881p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 187 285.00 09:12:53 00074319187TRLO0 XLON 500 285.00 09:12:53 00074319188TRLO0 XLON 500 285.00 09:12:53 00074319189TRLO0 XLON 232 285.00 09:12:53 00074319190TRLO0 XLON 194 285.00 09:12:53 00074319191TRLO0 XLON 500 285.00 09:12:53 00074319192TRLO0 XLON 499 285.00 09:12:53 00074319193TRLO0 XLON 129 285.00 09:13:04 00074319198TRLO0 XLON 1193 285.00 10:13:41 00074321982TRLO0 XLON 213 285.00 10:13:45 00074322002TRLO0 XLON 996 285.00 10:13:45 00074322003TRLO0 XLON 1207 284.50 10:18:15 00074322319TRLO0 XLON 1339 285.00 11:45:46 00074326384TRLO0 XLON 1157 285.00 11:45:46 00074326385TRLO0 XLON 1328 285.00 11:45:46 00074326386TRLO0 XLON 1364 285.00 11:45:46 00074326387TRLO0 XLON 1141 285.00 11:45:46 00074326388TRLO0 XLON 450 284.00 11:53:05 00074326928TRLO0 XLON 847 284.00 11:53:05 00074326929TRLO0 XLON 747 284.00 11:59:39 00074327232TRLO0 XLON 600 284.00 11:59:39 00074327233TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

