Bridgeline Digital: Do It Best Selects HawkSearch to Power eCommerce Search

The Largest Network of Independent Home Improvement Stores in the U.S. Enhances Product Discovery with AI-Powered Search

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that Do It Best, the largest network of independent home improvement stores in the U.S., has selected Bridgeline's HawkSearch solution to optimize the company's B2C eCommerce search and merchandising experience.

As Do It Best accelerates growth, including its recent acquisition of True Value, the company has selected HawkSearch to deliver a scalable, high-performance search solution across its extensive network of independent retailers. By enhancing product discovery, personalization, and merchandising, HawkSearch will create a seamless shopping experience that increases order value, drives higher conversion rates and improves customer retention.

HawkSearch will replace existing search with an AI-powered merchandising engine, offering advanced product positioning and conversion-driven enhancements. The solution will integrate seamlessly with Do It Best's complex member store enterprise, ensuring efficient product visibility and accurate pricing across thousands of independent retail locations.

"HawkSearch is a proven driver of digital commerce success," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "By expanding our partnership with Do It Best, we're not just enhancing search-we're unlocking new revenue opportunities for thousands of independent retailers while strengthening our position in the home improvement sector."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire