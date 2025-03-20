Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
20.03.25
08:03 Uhr
3,340 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3803,58009:54
Dow Jones News
20.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
20-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 19 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            60,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            290.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            283.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            285.0664p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,381,346 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,665,104.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 285.0664p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1247               290.00      08:36:07          00074348013TRLO0      XLON 
17                290.00      08:36:07          00074348014TRLO0      XLON 
498                290.00      08:36:07          00074348015TRLO0      XLON 
628                290.00      08:40:15          00074348128TRLO0      XLON 
1107               290.50      08:56:40          00074348769TRLO0      XLON 
681                289.00      09:04:10          00074349055TRLO0      XLON 
595                289.00      09:04:10          00074349056TRLO0      XLON 
1160               288.50      09:49:41          00074350980TRLO0      XLON 
1344               288.00      10:10:03          00074351738TRLO0      XLON 
1169               286.00      10:56:29          00074353471TRLO0      XLON 
1364               285.00      11:56:12          00074355197TRLO0      XLON 
111                285.00      11:56:14          00074355203TRLO0      XLON 
986                285.00      11:56:14          00074355204TRLO0      XLON 
30000               283.75      12:09:02          00074355828TRLO0      XLON 
1251               285.00      12:37:39          00074356902TRLO0      XLON 
1179               283.50      12:53:39          00074357378TRLO0      XLON 
1099               283.00      13:36:42          00074359115TRLO0      XLON 
361                285.50      14:17:00          00074360852TRLO0      XLON 
500                285.50      14:17:00          00074360853TRLO0      XLON 
355                285.50      14:17:00          00074360854TRLO0      XLON 
500                285.50      14:17:00          00074360855TRLO0      XLON 
348                285.50      14:17:00          00074360856TRLO0      XLON 
932                285.00      14:24:55          00074361135TRLO0      XLON 
198                285.00      14:24:55          00074361136TRLO0      XLON 
1130               285.00      14:45:25          00074362257TRLO0      XLON 
400                285.00      15:03:56          00074363775TRLO0      XLON 
1224               285.50      15:17:15          00074364516TRLO0      XLON 
627                285.00      15:18:53          00074364634TRLO0      XLON 
473                285.00      15:18:53          00074364635TRLO0      XLON 
1192               284.50      15:34:03          00074365641TRLO0      XLON 
1040               284.50      15:34:03          00074365642TRLO0      XLON 
175                284.50      15:34:03          00074365643TRLO0      XLON 
1324               285.50      15:53:27          00074366813TRLO0      XLON 
507                285.50      15:54:25          00074366861TRLO0      XLON 
121                285.50      15:54:25          00074366862TRLO0      XLON 
651                285.50      15:54:25          00074366863TRLO0      XLON 
891                288.50      16:11:00          00074367925TRLO0      XLON 
500                288.50      16:11:00          00074367926TRLO0      XLON 
184                288.50      16:11:00          00074367927TRLO0      XLON 
500                288.00      16:15:53          00074368208TRLO0      XLON 
613                288.00      16:15:53          00074368209TRLO0      XLON 
818                288.00      16:16:53          00074368250TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  379571 
EQS News ID:  2103352 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2103352&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2025 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
