Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 20-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 19 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 60,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 290.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 283.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 285.0664p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,381,346 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,665,104.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 285.0664p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1247 290.00 08:36:07 00074348013TRLO0 XLON 17 290.00 08:36:07 00074348014TRLO0 XLON 498 290.00 08:36:07 00074348015TRLO0 XLON 628 290.00 08:40:15 00074348128TRLO0 XLON 1107 290.50 08:56:40 00074348769TRLO0 XLON 681 289.00 09:04:10 00074349055TRLO0 XLON 595 289.00 09:04:10 00074349056TRLO0 XLON 1160 288.50 09:49:41 00074350980TRLO0 XLON 1344 288.00 10:10:03 00074351738TRLO0 XLON 1169 286.00 10:56:29 00074353471TRLO0 XLON 1364 285.00 11:56:12 00074355197TRLO0 XLON 111 285.00 11:56:14 00074355203TRLO0 XLON 986 285.00 11:56:14 00074355204TRLO0 XLON 30000 283.75 12:09:02 00074355828TRLO0 XLON 1251 285.00 12:37:39 00074356902TRLO0 XLON 1179 283.50 12:53:39 00074357378TRLO0 XLON 1099 283.00 13:36:42 00074359115TRLO0 XLON 361 285.50 14:17:00 00074360852TRLO0 XLON 500 285.50 14:17:00 00074360853TRLO0 XLON 355 285.50 14:17:00 00074360854TRLO0 XLON 500 285.50 14:17:00 00074360855TRLO0 XLON 348 285.50 14:17:00 00074360856TRLO0 XLON 932 285.00 14:24:55 00074361135TRLO0 XLON 198 285.00 14:24:55 00074361136TRLO0 XLON 1130 285.00 14:45:25 00074362257TRLO0 XLON 400 285.00 15:03:56 00074363775TRLO0 XLON 1224 285.50 15:17:15 00074364516TRLO0 XLON 627 285.00 15:18:53 00074364634TRLO0 XLON 473 285.00 15:18:53 00074364635TRLO0 XLON 1192 284.50 15:34:03 00074365641TRLO0 XLON 1040 284.50 15:34:03 00074365642TRLO0 XLON 175 284.50 15:34:03 00074365643TRLO0 XLON 1324 285.50 15:53:27 00074366813TRLO0 XLON 507 285.50 15:54:25 00074366861TRLO0 XLON 121 285.50 15:54:25 00074366862TRLO0 XLON 651 285.50 15:54:25 00074366863TRLO0 XLON 891 288.50 16:11:00 00074367925TRLO0 XLON 500 288.50 16:11:00 00074367926TRLO0 XLON 184 288.50 16:11:00 00074367927TRLO0 XLON 500 288.00 16:15:53 00074368208TRLO0 XLON 613 288.00 16:15:53 00074368209TRLO0 XLON 818 288.00 16:16:53 00074368250TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 379571 EQS News ID: 2103352 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2103352&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2025 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)