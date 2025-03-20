TOBII AB: Tobii Autosense's DMS receives EU homologation

Tobii's driver monitoring system (DMS) software has achieved EU homologation for a European commercial vehicle program. This progress is part of a previously announced design win that Tobii secured with the world's largest Tier 1 automotive supplier, with production planned for late 2025.

Tobii's DMS has been used in OEM programs since 2019 and is currently deployed in over 250,000 vehicles on the road. These vehicle programs have been largely shipping in Japan and today's announcement confirms that Tobii's technologies also meet the safety standards of European Union regulations for commercial vehicles.

"Tobii has been a proven player in driver monitoring for several years, but today we mark a significant milestone for our European partnerships. We have successfully completed rigorous homologation tests, further demonstrating our reliability as one of the top three providers of automotive interior sensing solutions." said Adrian Capata, Senior Vice President, Tobii Autosense.

Tobii, with its automotive business segment Tobii Autosense, is a leading player in automotive interior sensing and has design wins across more than 150 vehicle models. The company's DMS,- and OMS solutions are deployed in more than 600,000 vehicles on the road so far.

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.