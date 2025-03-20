Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Adia Med, a division of ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), is driving a transformative effort to standardize umbilical cord stem cell use across the United States, prioritizing quality, safety, and accountability. This initiative sets rigorous best practices, mandates third-party verification, and ensures homologous applications, aiming to redefine excellence in regenerative medicine. Adia Med plans to present these pioneering standards to the new head of the Department of Health and Human Services, and the FDA, advocating for federal alignment to address widespread inconsistencies in stem cell therapies.





Patients nationwide have long grappled with a troubling issue: many clinics provide low-quality or non-viable-"dead"-stem cells, with no way for recipients to verify potency or quantity. This lack of oversight has eroded trust and limited the promise of regenerative medicine. Adia Med is stepping up to ensure every patient receives live, viable stem cells in the amounts promised, backed by unmatched quality controls.

"Umbilical cord stem cells could revolutionize healthcare, but only if patients can trust what they're getting," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "We're crafting a movement for reliability and excellence, and we're taking it to the new head of the Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA to create a national standard that protects patients and lifts the entire industry."

A Robust Standardization Framework

Adia Med's initiative rests on key pillars to fix current shortcomings:

Homologous Use Standards: Guidelines will ensure stem cells are used in line with their natural functions, boosting safety and effectiveness while curbing misuse risks.

Quality Control Protocols: Strict processes for harvesting, processing, and storing stem cells will maintain their therapeutic power, with standards covering donor screening, isolation, and banking.

Third-Party Verification: Every lab nationwide offering stem cell products would be required to provide third-party verification to guarantee a minimum stem cell count and viability for each batch, ensuring a consistent standard of quality, transparency, and reliability across the industry. This auditing ensures transparency and accountability.

Best Practices Development: Collaboration with stem cell experts, ethicists, and practitioners will produce adoptable standards to eliminate variability and enhance patient outcomes.

"Doctors should be getting their stem cells from a lab who has a third-party verified, FDA-validated process which guarantees quality, and we're pushing to make that the industry baseline with umbilical cord stem cells."

"Patients should never have to doubt the viability of their stem cells," said Dr. Sher, Chief Medical Officer of Stem Cells at Adia Med. "We're creating a standard where every patient receiving umbilical cord stem cells will receive a certificate from a third party, unequivocally verifying the quantity and viability of their specific batch." This hands-on assurance ensures doctors deliver stem cells from labs with independently verified, FDA-validated processes, setting a new benchmark for quality and boosting patient outcomes across the industry.

Tackling a Pressing Problem

Reports of patients receiving substandard or dead stem cells are rising, often unbeknownst to them. Adia Med's standards, backed by independent verification, will mandate live, viable cells in guaranteed minimum quantities, promising:

Patient Safety: Reduced risks from poor-quality cells or improper use.

Treatment Consistency: Reliable results nationwide, regardless of provider.

Industry Credibility: Ethical standards to eliminate bad actors and restore trust.

Federal Collaboration and Beyond

Adia Med aims to partner with the new head of the Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA, presenting these standards to shape a national framework. "With their leadership, we can end the uncertainty and deliver real benefits," Powalisz added. The company also invites input from regulators, medical professionals, and patient advocates, with participation details forthcoming at www.adiamed.com. Adia invites interested parties to reach out by filling out the contact form at www.adiamed.com.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

