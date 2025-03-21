American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Expands Production to Process Heavy Rare Earth Elements From SEG+ Ore

SEG+ contains valuable heavy rare earth elements, including dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb), which ReElement successfully recovers and refines for defense and commercial permanent magnets applications

ReElement rapidly scaled production capacity from lab-scale to demonstration-scale for commercial qualification, achieving greater production efficiencies

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), through its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth, critical defense and battery elements, today announced the successfully scale-up of SEG+ ore concentrate refining. ReElement transitioned from lab-scale to demonstration-scale processing, a scale up of 50 times capacity, achieving commercial qualification to meet growing customer demand for ultra-pure heavy rare earth oxides. SEG+ ore concentrate contains valuable heavy rare earth elements, and ReElement efficiently validated the SEG+ sample material to produce magnet-grade (99.5%+) dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) in a cost-effective manner.

ReElement Technologies is at the forefront of addressing the largest bottleneck in the global critical mineral supply chain - cost-competitive and sustainable midstream processing and refining. Not only can ReElement produce ultra-pure rare earth oxides and other critical defense minerals, but it does so at a cost, and with the ability to scale and compete head-to-head against the current monopoly in the critical mineral supply chain. Its innovative multi-mineral refining platform technology is designed to compete on both quality and cost. If China drop prices to pressure domestic production, ReElement is positioned to respond accordingly.

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies added, "Today is a great day to be a low-cost refiner of rare earth and critical minerals in the United States. With just one day's notice, our team successfully scaled up production capacity of SEG+ heavy rare earth concentrate 50 times the volume capacity, from lab-scale to demonstration-scale, validating commercial-scale refining operations while also achieving better operating results of separated and purified Dy and Tb for defense and commercial related permanent magnets. Additionally, we have begun installing equipment in our 400,000-square-foot commercial-scale facility in Marion, Indiana, where all necessary infrastructure is in place and ready for operations. The modular scalability of our technology, combined with the techno-economic validation we've achieved across various critical mineral feedstocks, enable us to rapidly expand production capacity faster and more efficiently than any other refining platform, positioning us to challenge the current global monopoly that exists in the rare earth supply chain. ReElement Technologies is unlocking the ability to bring mineral production back to the United States. We are excited to collaborate with the Defense Industrial Base and the commercial markets to supply refined heavy rare earths, light rare earths and other critical minerals that are essential for our national security, reshoring domestic manufacturing and advancing global technology leadership."

SEG+ is a material produced by rare earths mines and refers to a concentrated form of heavy rare earth elements, specifically a combination of samarium (Sm), europium (Eu), gadolinium (Gd), terbium (Tb), and dysprosium(Dy).

Ligand Assisted Displacement ("LAD") Chromatographic Separation and Purification

The use of LAD chromatography to separate, purify and refine rare earth and critical elements is the most cost effective and environmentally safe methods available today. Specifically designed for rare earth element extraction and purification, LAD chromatography offers a cleaner and greener purification process compared to conventional solvent-based extraction methods. It provides superior yield, productivity, flexibility and efficiency enabling smaller and scalable processing volume without the harsh or toxic chemicals.

This advanced separation and purification technology offers key benefits, including:

Aqueous Chemistry - Eliminates the need for toxic and hazardous organic solvents, making the process safer and more environmentally friendly.

Lower Capital Expenditures - A few chromatography units can replace hundreds or even thousands of mixer-settlers to achieve the same throughput and product requirements.

High Versatility - An intrinsic-parameter-based design and predictive simulation tools allow for rapid, adaptable refining across various feedstocks and production scales.

Modular and Scalable Capacity - Easily expands processing volumes in alignment with growing feedstock availability.

Localized Processing - Reduces the need for raw ore transportation across the globe, strengthening supply chain security and efficiency.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

