LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
24 March 2025
Bodycote plc
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9(2), Bodycote plc, the world's leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, hereby notifies that Cynthia Gordon, Non-Executive Director, will be been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Airtel Africa plc with effect from 1 April 2025.
For further information, please contact:
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 20 3727 1340
