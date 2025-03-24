Bodycote Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

24 March 2025

Bodycote plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9(2), Bodycote plc, the world's leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, hereby notifies that Cynthia Gordon, Non-Executive Director, will be been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Airtel Africa plc with effect from 1 April 2025.

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 20 3727 1340