New to The Street's FOX Business Show #638 Spotlights Visionary CEOs and Breakthrough Innovations Across Health, AI, and Insurance Featuring BioVie CEO Cuong Do, Roadzen CEO Rohan Malhotra, Lou Basenese's The Big Skinny on eXoZymes, and Banzai CEO Joe Dav

Sponsored by The Sustainable Green Team and Featuring an Exclusive Interview with Former Shark Kevin Harrington

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2025 / New to The Street, one of America's longest-running television platforms dedicated to public company storytelling and investor engagement, announces the national broadcast of FOX Business Show #638, airing as sponsored programming. The episode features compelling executive interviews across biotech, AI-driven insurance, marketing technology, and industrial innovation-spotlighting companies that are transforming their sectors and reshaping the future.

Featured Guests:

Cuong Do, CEO of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) - sharing important updates on the company's lead drug candidates targeting Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, long COVID, and liver cirrhosis.

Rohan Malhotra, CEO of Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) - detailing how Roadzen's AI-powered platform is revolutionizing the auto insurance and mobility ecosystem worldwide.

Lou Basenese, capital markets expert and founder of Public Ventures, returns with The Big Skinny, featuring eXoZymes, a biotech innovator in sustainable enzyme solutions.

Joe Davy, CEO of Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) - showcasing how Banzai's advanced event marketing and video engagement platform is redefining customer interaction and brand reach.

"We are excited to be able to work with Joe Davy and the Banzai team utilizing OpenReel to enhance our product across our entire social platform - including our most powerful YouTube channel in our niche market," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "The innovation is the best that I have seen. And why not work with our client and friends at Banzai International."

This week's episode is sponsored by The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM) and includes a special segment featuring Kevin Harrington, the original Shark from Shark Tank, offering insight into entrepreneurship, innovation, and scaling with strategic capital.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders (including long COVID, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease) and advanced liver disease.

Its lead drug candidate bezisterim targets neuroinflammation and insulin resistance - two major contributors to neurodegenerative disease - while preserving healthy brain signaling pathways.

BIV201, the company's Orphan Drug for advanced liver cirrhosis, holds FDA Fast Track status and is entering Phase 3 development.

www.bioviepharma.com

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) is a global leader in AI-powered insurance technology, enabling real-time risk assessment, digital policy management, and embedded auto insurance solutions for mobility and fleet operators in over a dozen countries.

www.roadzen.io

About Banzai International

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) is a leading SaaS platform powering virtual event marketing and customer engagement. Through its acquisition of OpenReel, Banzai offers cutting-edge remote video production capabilities for enterprise teams around the world.

www.banzai.io

About eXoZymes

eXoZymes is a biotechnology company focused on sustainable, high-performance enzyme development for industrial applications. Its proprietary platform is designed to reduce environmental impact by replacing harmful chemicals with natural, biodegradable alternatives.

Website coming soon

About The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX:SGTM) delivers environmentally responsible solutions in waste recovery, soil manufacturing, and reforestation. Its innovative technologies serve municipalities, agriculture, and construction sectors committed to sustainable growth.

www.thesustainablegreenteam.com

About Kevin Harrington

Kevin Harrington, an original Shark from Shark Tank, is a global entrepreneur, investor, and product pioneer. He's helped launch over 500 products that generated more than $5 billion in global sales and remains a trusted voice in supporting emerging founders.

www.kevinharrington.tv

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a nationally broadcast television series that gives public and private companies a trusted platform to tell their stories, share milestones, and connect with retail and institutional investors.

The show airs weekly on FOX Business and Bloomberg as sponsored programming and is supported by digital media, outdoor campaigns (including Reuters Times Square Billboards with 13 million-plus monthly impressions), and social amplification.

With over 2.3 million subscribers, New to The Street also operates one of the fastest-growing financial YouTube channels in the world at www.youtube.com/@NewToTheStreetTV

FOX Business | Episode #638 Premieres Nationwide

Reuters Times Square Billboard Exposure - 13M+ Monthly Impressions

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@NewToTheStreetTV

More Info: www.newtothestreet.com

