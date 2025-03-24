Ainos, Inc.: Ainos to Participate in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research on April 8, 2025

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat with Do Kim, senior research analyst of Water Tower Research ("WTR") and John Roy, managing director of WTR on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Ainos will provide insights into AI Nose applications, including its use in smart manufacturing and robots, as well as the impact of AI-driven digitized smell on industries beyond healthcare. Ainos will also discuss its recent collaboration programs in the robotic and semiconductor manufacturing industries, along with technological and AI advancements in training AI's digital olfaction , and market opportunities across different industries.

To register for this listen-only event, please visit:

Fireside Chat Registration Link

The replay of the fireside chat will be available under "Events" in the Ainos' investor relations website at https://ir.ainos.com/

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) is an AI-driven healthcare and technology company pioneering scent digitization, AI-powered point-of-care testing, and novel therapeutics. Its AI Nose technology digitizes scent into Smell IDs, enabling applications in healthcare, robotics, and smart manufacturing. Ainos also develops VELDONA®, an oral low-dose interferon therapy targeting rare diseases, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and animal health. The name "Ainos" combines "AI" and "Nose", reflecting its mission to digitize smell, enhance AI capabilities, transform industries, with the ultimate vision of becoming AI's nose. For more information, visit: www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Feifei Shen

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

