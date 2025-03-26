Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) continues its transformation towards a more sustainable industrial model with the signing of a new, eight-year contract with ENGIE for the supply of biomethane for several Bostik sites in France.

This 25 GWh/year contract will cover some 85% of the annual gas consumption of four Bostik sites in France (Coubert, Privas, Ribécourt and Venette), a notable step forward in the decarbonization of the company's energy supply.

This latest agreement is in line with the long-term contract signed with ENGIE in early 2023 for the supply of 300 GWh/year of biomethane in France.

"This contract marks a strategic step forward in our energy transition. It illustrates our commitment to taking concrete action to reduce our carbon footprint and support our customers in their own decarbonization journey" stated Vincent Legros, Executive Vice President of the Adhesives Solutions segment (Bostik).

"This second Biomethane Purchase Agreement (BPA) signed between ARKEMA and ENGIE confirms the first. As a major player in biomethane in France, ENGIE is pleased to support Arkema in the decarbonization of its operations through this new long-term commitment" announces Edouard CHEVALIER, Managing Director of Risk Management and Origination at ENGIE.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

