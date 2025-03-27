Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 27-March-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 26 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 60,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 291.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 281.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 286.8512p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,671,767 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,374,683.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 26/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 286.8512p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1223 289.50 08:20:49 00074459650TRLO0 XLON 620 289.00 08:20:50 00074459651TRLO0 XLON 634 289.00 08:20:50 00074459652TRLO0 XLON 1191 288.50 08:21:12 00074459672TRLO0 XLON 100 288.50 08:21:12 00074459673TRLO0 XLON 1400 291.00 08:39:49 00074460328TRLO0 XLON 2059 291.50 08:39:49 00074460329TRLO0 XLON 1161 291.50 08:44:49 00074460534TRLO0 XLON 1282 289.50 09:00:36 00074461136TRLO0 XLON 1175 289.50 09:00:36 00074461137TRLO0 XLON 1211 289.00 09:04:18 00074461223TRLO0 XLON 1239 287.00 09:22:43 00074461750TRLO0 XLON 500 289.00 10:16:03 00074463201TRLO0 XLON 134 288.50 10:16:11 00074463254TRLO0 XLON 1261 288.50 10:16:11 00074463255TRLO0 XLON 1282 288.00 10:35:48 00074463625TRLO0 XLON 20000 289.00 11:01:18 00074464202TRLO0 XLON 1200 289.00 11:27:25 00074464861TRLO0 XLON 145 289.00 11:27:25 00074464862TRLO0 XLON 1131 286.00 11:39:39 00074465139TRLO0 XLON 365 284.50 12:21:23 00074465821TRLO0 XLON 500 284.50 12:21:23 00074465822TRLO0 XLON 519 284.50 12:21:23 00074465823TRLO0 XLON 1150 283.00 13:23:16 00074467991TRLO0 XLON 1285 284.00 13:30:34 00074468277TRLO0 XLON 1202 284.00 13:47:06 00074468890TRLO0 XLON 1163 283.00 13:57:41 00074469349TRLO0 XLON 847 283.50 14:16:37 00074470226TRLO0 XLON 522 283.50 14:16:37 00074470227TRLO0 XLON 1022 281.50 14:27:02 00074470625TRLO0 XLON 345 281.50 14:27:02 00074470626TRLO0 XLON 1163 281.50 14:59:57 00074472102TRLO0 XLON 1163 281.00 15:03:00 00074472267TRLO0 XLON 1060 282.00 15:08:28 00074472450TRLO0 XLON 199 282.00 15:08:28 00074472451TRLO0 XLON 936 283.00 15:26:23 00074473206TRLO0 XLON 328 283.00 15:26:23 00074473207TRLO0 XLON 350 283.00 15:26:37 00074473212TRLO0 XLON 1350 282.50 15:28:06 00074473239TRLO0 XLON 380 283.00 15:53:21 00074474233TRLO0 XLON 436 283.00 15:53:21 00074474234TRLO0 XLON 611 282.50 15:56:13 00074474376TRLO0 XLON 921 282.50 15:56:13 00074474377TRLO0 XLON 380 282.00 16:00:34 00074474631TRLO0 XLON 370 282.00 16:01:41 00074474742TRLO0 XLON 767 282.00 16:09:47 00074475072TRLO0 XLON 474 282.00 16:09:48 00074475073TRLO0 XLON 1244 282.00 16:12:44 00074475285TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 380261 EQS News ID: 2107000 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2107000&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2025 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)