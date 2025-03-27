OptiCept Technologies AB: Henrik Nettersand Appointed as CFO of OptiCept

Last fall, OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) announced the recruitment of a new CFO. Now, Henrik Nettersand has officially assumed the role, most recently serving as CFO at S:t Eriks AB.

Henrik brings extensive experience from several financial leadership roles at companies such as S:t Eriks AB, Besikta Bilprovning, and John Bean Technologies, both at the company and group level. He also has a strong international background from growth companies as well as firms delivering advanced food technology globally. This will be valuable in the phase OptiCept is currently in and will contribute to securing the company's international expansion.

"I am honored to be appointed as the new CFO of OptiCept. The company is in an expansive phase and has a transformative technology with great potential. I look forward to continuing our journey together with the team and the rest of the management," says Henrik Nettersand, newly appointed CFO of OptiCept.

OptiCept CEO Thomas Lundqvist welcomes Henrik with the following statement:

"Henrik's expertise and business focus will be an important addition as we now enter a commercialization phase. His experience will strengthen our financial governance and streamline our global operations. With Henrik stepping into the role, more of my time will also be freed up, allowing me to focus on customer relations, strategic partnerships, and driving the implementation of our long-term strategy."

Henrik Nettersand assumed his new position on March 1, 2025.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:



Thomas Lundqvist, CEO

+46 73 268 05 70

thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand

henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

