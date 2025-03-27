Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.03.25
15:46 Uhr
8,200 Euro
-0,100
-1,20 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2508,40019:22
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

27 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 678.674p. The highest price paid per share was 685.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 670.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 527,017,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 781,137,662. Rightmove holds 10,899,202 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1415

684.800

16:03:50

778

684.200

16:00:49

771

684.000

16:00:00

832

683.800

15:56:58

118

683.600

15:56:58

560

683.600

15:56:58

860

683.800

15:56:58

312

683.200

15:54:04

489

683.200

15:54:04

775

683.000

15:53:31

744

682.000

15:49:54

1052

682.000

15:49:54

740

681.400

15:46:05

704

681.400

15:45:47

747

681.400

15:45:06

230

681.400

15:40:30

570

681.400

15:40:30

768

681.800

15:39:15

653

682.000

15:39:14

66

682.000

15:39:14

661

680.200

15:37:16

785

680.600

15:37:06

230

680.200

15:36:05

600

680.200

15:36:05

502

680.800

15:31:07

229

680.800

15:31:07

768

680.800

15:31:07

736

681.200

15:29:49

664

681.200

15:29:49

10

681.200

15:27:26

759

681.800

15:26:41

779

682.000

15:24:46

333

682.600

15:22:16

460

682.600

15:22:16

776

682.600

15:22:16

655

682.600

15:21:35

697

682.400

15:15:48

717

682.600

15:15:47

700

682.400

15:12:46

797

682.600

15:12:30

651

682.800

15:10:13

716

683.200

15:08:15

662

683.600

15:08:11

707

683.600

15:08:11

778

683.600

15:05:54

744

683.800

15:05:20

220

682.800

15:02:01

804

682.800

15:02:01

538

682.800

15:02:01

712

680.800

14:55:39

727

681.200

14:55:25

600

681.400

14:55:07

240

681.400

14:55:07

735

681.200

14:49:07

654

681.400

14:48:36

707

681.200

14:46:14

788

681.800

14:45:51

670

681.600

14:43:41

770

681.600

14:43:41

775

680.600

14:36:15

793

681.000

14:35:55

1023

681.200

14:34:06

787

681.400

14:34:06

687

680.600

14:30:43

687

680.800

14:30:38

429

680.600

14:29:50

797

679.200

14:27:44

767

679.400

14:27:41

761

678.400

14:24:03

916

678.800

14:21:07

544

679.000

14:20:51

440

679.000

14:20:51

672

678.000

14:18:32

672

678.200

14:18:32

85

678.200

14:18:23

306

677.800

14:16:01

918

678.200

14:15:32

655

677.200

14:13:28

751

677.000

14:10:55

789

677.200

14:10:07

774

677.400

14:08:49

903

677.400

14:08:49

649

677.200

14:06:28

655

677.200

14:05:36

778

677.200

14:05:36

882

676.200

14:01:57

815

676.600

14:01:50

702

676.200

14:00:39

832

676.200

14:00:39

806

676.800

13:56:34

772

677.000

13:55:12

1035

677.000

13:54:57

43

677.000

13:54:26

1262

677.000

13:54:26

600

676.200

13:51:37

811

676.200

13:51:37

460

676.400

13:51:02

350

676.400

13:51:02

653

674.400

13:44:32

793

674.600

13:42:43

502

674.800

13:40:00

238

674.800

13:40:00

601

674.800

13:40:00

204

674.800

13:40:00

722

674.800

13:40:00

772

674.600

13:37:35

29

674.600

13:37:35

805

674.800

13:37:00

199

674.200

13:33:00

585

674.200

13:33:00

480

674.200

13:33:00

87

674.200

13:33:00

238

674.200

13:33:00

469

674.200

13:33:00

340

674.200

13:33:00

783

674.200

13:33:00

790

674.600

13:30:07

792

674.600

13:23:03

705

674.400

13:18:25

683

674.400

13:17:24

706

674.800

13:17:23

74

675.200

13:08:03

410

675.200

13:08:03

244

675.200

13:08:03

695

675.000

13:08:03

752

675.800

13:05:07

727

675.400

13:04:00

725

675.400

13:02:45

732

674.800

12:56:04

716

675.000

12:56:04

14

675.000

12:51:17

665

675.000

12:51:17

662

674.400

12:47:33

704

674.400

12:47:33

79

674.800

12:43:36

603

674.800

12:43:36

917

675.000

12:41:40

736

674.800

12:36:21

72

673.600

12:34:01

690

673.600

12:34:01

790

673.600

12:33:16

681

673.600

12:33:16

15

673.600

12:33:16

755

673.200

12:29:06

898

672.600

12:27:00

84

672.800

12:26:31

359

672.000

12:20:01

333

672.000

12:20:01

595

672.200

12:19:00

725

672.200

12:19:00

179

672.200

12:19:00

192

672.200

12:19:00

65

672.200

12:16:51

54

672.200

12:16:51

152

672.200

12:16:51

289

672.200

12:16:51

738

671.600

12:13:37

704

671.400

12:12:18

706

670.800

12:07:52

654

671.400

12:06:11

628

671.000

12:02:03

150

671.000

12:02:03

525

672.000

11:57:13

222

672.000

11:57:13

710

672.200

11:55:02

672

673.400

11:49:00

801

673.600

11:44:41

780

673.600

11:32:20

734

674.000

11:32:20

728

674.600

11:30:36

728

675.000

11:20:11

722

676.200

11:13:24

751

676.800

11:12:34

785

676.800

11:05:00

665

676.800

10:59:00

801

676.600

10:54:50

758

677.200

10:51:21

772

676.600

10:49:55

696

677.000

10:47:55

754

677.200

10:40:15

788

677.600

10:35:00

205

677.400

10:34:14

772

677.800

10:32:00

721

677.400

10:24:15

755

676.600

10:20:11

686

677.000

10:18:04

704

676.600

10:12:56

804

677.000

10:11:49

305

676.600

10:11:26

753

676.800

10:11:09

708

675.800

10:03:29

753

675.800

10:01:11

443

676.200

09:57:06

293

676.200

09:56:44

749

676.800

09:50:09

747

677.200

09:50:08

199

678.400

09:39:40

592

678.400

09:39:40

403

678.800

09:38:09

333

678.800

09:38:00

751

679.400

09:36:09

745

679.400

09:34:56

766

680.000

09:34:49

1001

680.000

09:34:49

723

680.200

09:34:01

127

678.600

09:31:10

160

678.800

09:27:33

565

678.800

09:27:33

774

678.800

09:27:33

708

679.000

09:27:33

297

678.400

09:19:55

427

678.400

09:19:55

658

678.400

09:16:07

751

678.400

09:14:13

704

679.600

09:08:31

113

679.600

09:07:37

615

679.600

09:07:37

840

680.000

09:06:42

769

680.600

09:04:14

955

679.400

09:00:16

75

677.800

08:53:49

2145

677.800

08:53:49

307

677.800

08:53:49

2145

677.800

08:53:49

655

676.800

08:53:06

718

677.400

08:46:17

754

678.000

08:44:25

661

679.400

08:40:40

717

679.800

08:40:11

387

679.200

08:38:15

369

680.400

08:35:55

336

680.400

08:35:55

596

681.200

08:35:15

194

681.200

08:35:15

702

681.600

08:35:15

775

681.800

08:35:15

679

682.000

08:35:09

1775

682.000

08:35:09

1318

682.000

08:35:09

324

682.000

08:35:09

1359

682.000

08:35:09

1148

682.000

08:35:07

38

682.000

08:35:07

785

681.600

08:33:25

766

682.000

08:33:23

681

681.800

08:25:42

761

682.600

08:23:00

787

682.400

08:18:00

705

682.800

08:17:36

916

683.400

08:17:06

750

683.800

08:17:06

654

682.600

08:11:31

11

684.800

08:09:43

648

684.800

08:09:43

731

684.000

08:06:11

824

684.600

08:05:01

736

685.200

08:04:17

899

683.600

08:02:43

1052

684.000

08:02:34

676

684.800

08:01:54

688

685.000

08:01:54


