Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27
27 March 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 678.674p. The highest price paid per share was 685.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 670.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 527,017,216 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 781,137,662. Rightmove holds 10,899,202 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1415
684.800
16:03:50
778
684.200
16:00:49
771
684.000
16:00:00
832
683.800
15:56:58
118
683.600
15:56:58
560
683.600
15:56:58
860
683.800
15:56:58
312
683.200
15:54:04
489
683.200
15:54:04
775
683.000
15:53:31
744
682.000
15:49:54
1052
682.000
15:49:54
740
681.400
15:46:05
704
681.400
15:45:47
747
681.400
15:45:06
230
681.400
15:40:30
570
681.400
15:40:30
768
681.800
15:39:15
653
682.000
15:39:14
66
682.000
15:39:14
661
680.200
15:37:16
785
680.600
15:37:06
230
680.200
15:36:05
600
680.200
15:36:05
502
680.800
15:31:07
229
680.800
15:31:07
768
680.800
15:31:07
736
681.200
15:29:49
664
681.200
15:29:49
10
681.200
15:27:26
759
681.800
15:26:41
779
682.000
15:24:46
333
682.600
15:22:16
460
682.600
15:22:16
776
682.600
15:22:16
655
682.600
15:21:35
697
682.400
15:15:48
717
682.600
15:15:47
700
682.400
15:12:46
797
682.600
15:12:30
651
682.800
15:10:13
716
683.200
15:08:15
662
683.600
15:08:11
707
683.600
15:08:11
778
683.600
15:05:54
744
683.800
15:05:20
220
682.800
15:02:01
804
682.800
15:02:01
538
682.800
15:02:01
712
680.800
14:55:39
727
681.200
14:55:25
600
681.400
14:55:07
240
681.400
14:55:07
735
681.200
14:49:07
654
681.400
14:48:36
707
681.200
14:46:14
788
681.800
14:45:51
670
681.600
14:43:41
770
681.600
14:43:41
775
680.600
14:36:15
793
681.000
14:35:55
1023
681.200
14:34:06
787
681.400
14:34:06
687
680.600
14:30:43
687
680.800
14:30:38
429
680.600
14:29:50
797
679.200
14:27:44
767
679.400
14:27:41
761
678.400
14:24:03
916
678.800
14:21:07
544
679.000
14:20:51
440
679.000
14:20:51
672
678.000
14:18:32
672
678.200
14:18:32
85
678.200
14:18:23
306
677.800
14:16:01
918
678.200
14:15:32
655
677.200
14:13:28
751
677.000
14:10:55
789
677.200
14:10:07
774
677.400
14:08:49
903
677.400
14:08:49
649
677.200
14:06:28
655
677.200
14:05:36
778
677.200
14:05:36
882
676.200
14:01:57
815
676.600
14:01:50
702
676.200
14:00:39
832
676.200
14:00:39
806
676.800
13:56:34
772
677.000
13:55:12
1035
677.000
13:54:57
43
677.000
13:54:26
1262
677.000
13:54:26
600
676.200
13:51:37
811
676.200
13:51:37
460
676.400
13:51:02
350
676.400
13:51:02
653
674.400
13:44:32
793
674.600
13:42:43
502
674.800
13:40:00
238
674.800
13:40:00
601
674.800
13:40:00
204
674.800
13:40:00
722
674.800
13:40:00
772
674.600
13:37:35
29
674.600
13:37:35
805
674.800
13:37:00
199
674.200
13:33:00
585
674.200
13:33:00
480
674.200
13:33:00
87
674.200
13:33:00
238
674.200
13:33:00
469
674.200
13:33:00
340
674.200
13:33:00
783
674.200
13:33:00
790
674.600
13:30:07
792
674.600
13:23:03
705
674.400
13:18:25
683
674.400
13:17:24
706
674.800
13:17:23
74
675.200
13:08:03
410
675.200
13:08:03
244
675.200
13:08:03
695
675.000
13:08:03
752
675.800
13:05:07
727
675.400
13:04:00
725
675.400
13:02:45
732
674.800
12:56:04
716
675.000
12:56:04
14
675.000
12:51:17
665
675.000
12:51:17
662
674.400
12:47:33
704
674.400
12:47:33
79
674.800
12:43:36
603
674.800
12:43:36
917
675.000
12:41:40
736
674.800
12:36:21
72
673.600
12:34:01
690
673.600
12:34:01
790
673.600
12:33:16
681
673.600
12:33:16
15
673.600
12:33:16
755
673.200
12:29:06
898
672.600
12:27:00
84
672.800
12:26:31
359
672.000
12:20:01
333
672.000
12:20:01
595
672.200
12:19:00
725
672.200
12:19:00
179
672.200
12:19:00
192
672.200
12:19:00
65
672.200
12:16:51
54
672.200
12:16:51
152
672.200
12:16:51
289
672.200
12:16:51
738
671.600
12:13:37
704
671.400
12:12:18
706
670.800
12:07:52
654
671.400
12:06:11
628
671.000
12:02:03
150
671.000
12:02:03
525
672.000
11:57:13
222
672.000
11:57:13
710
672.200
11:55:02
672
673.400
11:49:00
801
673.600
11:44:41
780
673.600
11:32:20
734
674.000
11:32:20
728
674.600
11:30:36
728
675.000
11:20:11
722
676.200
11:13:24
751
676.800
11:12:34
785
676.800
11:05:00
665
676.800
10:59:00
801
676.600
10:54:50
758
677.200
10:51:21
772
676.600
10:49:55
696
677.000
10:47:55
754
677.200
10:40:15
788
677.600
10:35:00
205
677.400
10:34:14
772
677.800
10:32:00
721
677.400
10:24:15
755
676.600
10:20:11
686
677.000
10:18:04
704
676.600
10:12:56
804
677.000
10:11:49
305
676.600
10:11:26
753
676.800
10:11:09
708
675.800
10:03:29
753
675.800
10:01:11
443
676.200
09:57:06
293
676.200
09:56:44
749
676.800
09:50:09
747
677.200
09:50:08
199
678.400
09:39:40
592
678.400
09:39:40
403
678.800
09:38:09
333
678.800
09:38:00
751
679.400
09:36:09
745
679.400
09:34:56
766
680.000
09:34:49
1001
680.000
09:34:49
723
680.200
09:34:01
127
678.600
09:31:10
160
678.800
09:27:33
565
678.800
09:27:33
774
678.800
09:27:33
708
679.000
09:27:33
297
678.400
09:19:55
427
678.400
09:19:55
658
678.400
09:16:07
751
678.400
09:14:13
704
679.600
09:08:31
113
679.600
09:07:37
615
679.600
09:07:37
840
680.000
09:06:42
769
680.600
09:04:14
955
679.400
09:00:16
75
677.800
08:53:49
2145
677.800
08:53:49
307
677.800
08:53:49
2145
677.800
08:53:49
655
676.800
08:53:06
718
677.400
08:46:17
754
678.000
08:44:25
661
679.400
08:40:40
717
679.800
08:40:11
387
679.200
08:38:15
369
680.400
08:35:55
336
680.400
08:35:55
596
681.200
08:35:15
194
681.200
08:35:15
702
681.600
08:35:15
775
681.800
08:35:15
679
682.000
08:35:09
1775
682.000
08:35:09
1318
682.000
08:35:09
324
682.000
08:35:09
1359
682.000
08:35:09
1148
682.000
08:35:07
38
682.000
08:35:07
785
681.600
08:33:25
766
682.000
08:33:23
681
681.800
08:25:42
761
682.600
08:23:00
787
682.400
08:18:00
705
682.800
08:17:36
916
683.400
08:17:06
750
683.800
08:17:06
654
682.600
08:11:31
11
684.800
08:09:43
648
684.800
08:09:43
731
684.000
08:06:11
824
684.600
08:05:01
736
685.200
08:04:17
899
683.600
08:02:43
1052
684.000
08:02:34
676
684.800
08:01:54
688
685.000
08:01:54