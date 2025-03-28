Anzeige
OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies Year-End Report Q4 2024

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ), (ticker: OPTI) today published its Year-End Report for Q4 2024 (January - December 2024).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Q4 2024

  • OptiCept Technologies announces a change of CFO
  • OptiCept Technologies AB announces Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2025
  • OptiCept Signs Rental Agreement with Leading Juice Producer in Costa Rica
  • OptiCept Technologies intends to decide on a rights issue of shares and brings forward the publication of the Q3 report
  • OptiCept Technologies Launches new PEF system for solid foods
  • OptiCept and FPS accelerate production rates
  • OptiCept Inaugurates New Innovation Center in Thailand
  • OptiCept secures order from leading juice producer in Thailand
  • Dole in Thailand Expands Project with OptiCept After Positive Results
  • OptiCept announces final outcome of rights issue - receives approximately SEK 56.3 million before deduction of issue costs.
  • OptiCept Signs Rental Agreement with World-Leading Juice Producer

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END

  • OptiCept Reports Strong Interim Results from Project in South Africa
  • OptiCept Signs Agreement with One of the World's Largest Forestry and Paper Producers
  • Breakthrough Order for OptiCept in Chile
  • OptiCept Increases Cultivation Efficiency for Pine
  • Henrik Nettersand Appointed as CFO of OptiCept
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW








KSEK (unless otherwise stated)*Q4 (Oct-Dec)Q1-Q4 (Jan-Dec)
2024202320242023
Net revenue**8 0033 65532 79122 030
Operating Income-17 503-23 064-56 094-73 599
Result for the period-17 531-21 873-55 699-80 442
Open orders, gross***45 40428 59945 40428 599
Reported EBITDA-14 847-18 007-42 538-53 608
Net result for the period392 326377 737392 326377 737
Cash & cash equivalents21 67714 11521 67714 115
Equity362 241340 724362 241340 724
Equity ratio (%)92%90%92%90%
Average number of shares in the period55 254 16638 370 63248 300 54032 424 149
Number of shares at the end of the period62 769 68340 182 18562 769 68340 182 185
Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)-0,32-0,57-1,15-2,48
Cash flow from operating activities-15 461-15 343-48 263-84 251
Total Cash flow17 1191 9477 563-80 578





For information regarding alternative performance measures, please refer to Note 5.
* Rounding may occur so that in some cases the amounts do not add up
** For information regarding net revenue, please refer to Note 2.
***For information regarding open orders, please refer to general accounting principals

"In summary, we are closing a highly eventful quarter where OptiCept has built strong momentum through strategic partnerships and a growing presence in key markets. We see that our technology delivers equally strong results in real production environments as in test settings, which strengthens our confidence in the future and our belief that OptiCept is on the right path", comments Thomas Lundqvist, CEO, OptiCept Technologies.

The report is available on the company's website: https://investor.opticept.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Lundqvist, CEO
+46 73 268 05 70
thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.

The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.

The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website

This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-03-28 08:00 CET.

