OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies Year-End Report Q4 2024

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ), (ticker: OPTI) today published its Year-End Report for Q4 2024 (January - December 2024).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Q4 2024

OptiCept Technologies announces a change of CFO

OptiCept Technologies AB announces Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2025

OptiCept Signs Rental Agreement with Leading Juice Producer in Costa Rica

OptiCept Technologies intends to decide on a rights issue of shares and brings forward the publication of the Q3 report

OptiCept Technologies Launches new PEF system for solid foods

OptiCept and FPS accelerate production rates

OptiCept Inaugurates New Innovation Center in Thailand

OptiCept secures order from leading juice producer in Thailand

Dole in Thailand Expands Project with OptiCept After Positive Results

OptiCept announces final outcome of rights issue - receives approximately SEK 56.3 million before deduction of issue costs.

OptiCept Signs Rental Agreement with World-Leading Juice Producer

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END

OptiCept Reports Strong Interim Results from Project in South Africa

OptiCept Signs Agreement with One of the World's Largest Forestry and Paper Producers

Breakthrough Order for OptiCept in Chile

OptiCept Increases Cultivation Efficiency for Pine

Henrik Nettersand Appointed as CFO of OptiCept

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

















KSEK (unless otherwise stated)* Q4 (Oct-Dec) Q1-Q4 (Jan-Dec) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue** 8 003 3 655 32 791 22 030 Operating Income -17 503 -23 064 -56 094 -73 599 Result for the period -17 531 -21 873 -55 699 -80 442 Open orders, gross*** 45 404 28 599 45 404 28 599 Reported EBITDA -14 847 -18 007 -42 538 -53 608 Net result for the period 392 326 377 737 392 326 377 737 Cash & cash equivalents 21 677 14 115 21 677 14 115 Equity 362 241 340 724 362 241 340 724 Equity ratio (%) 92% 90% 92% 90% Average number of shares in the period 55 254 166 38 370 632 48 300 540 32 424 149 Number of shares at the end of the period 62 769 683 40 182 185 62 769 683 40 182 185 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -0,32 -0,57 -1,15 -2,48 Cash flow from operating activities -15 461 -15 343 -48 263 -84 251 Total Cash flow 17 119 1 947 7 563 -80 578









For information regarding alternative performance measures, please refer to Note 5. * Rounding may occur so that in some cases the amounts do not add up ** For information regarding net revenue, please refer to Note 2. ***For information regarding open orders, please refer to general accounting principals

"In summary, we are closing a highly eventful quarter where OptiCept has built strong momentum through strategic partnerships and a growing presence in key markets. We see that our technology delivers equally strong results in real production environments as in test settings, which strengthens our confidence in the future and our belief that OptiCept is on the right path", comments Thomas Lundqvist, CEO, OptiCept Technologies.

The report is available on the company's website: https://investor.opticept.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/

