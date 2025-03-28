Rightmove Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom

28 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Annual Financial Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Rightmove plc ('the Company') confirms that the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2024 ('2024 Annual Report') and Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting ('AGM Notice') have been issued to shareholders today.

Copies of the 2024 Annual Report and the AGM Notice are available to download from the Company's website at Rightmove for investors and have been submitted to the FCA for publication through the National Storage Mechanism at National Storage Mechanism | FCA .

The Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.00am on Friday 9 May 2025 at the offices of UBS, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary