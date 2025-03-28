BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Year-End 2024 Earnings Results Webcast and Conference Call on Monday, March 31, 2025 - 4:00 PM Eastern Time

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced it will host an investor webcast and conference call on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 1:00 pm Pacific / 4:00 pm Eastern. Open to the public, the webcast will be held to review the company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, discuss recent milestones, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site linked below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and download any necessary audio/video software.

To participate in the live webcast and teleconference:

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2448/52269

Teleconference Domestic: 888-506-0062

Teleconference International: +1-973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 194389

To watch or listen to a replay of the webcast or teleconference:

Webcast Replay Expiration: Tuesday, July 01, 2025

Teleconference Replay Expiration: Monday, April 14, 2025

Teleconference Replay Domestic: 877-481-4010

Teleconference Replay International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 52269

The webcast replay and accompanying presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of BioLargo's website at www.biolargo.com/investor-relations.

