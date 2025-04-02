OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept receives key order from existing customer in Spain

OptiCept Technologies (ticker: OPTI) has today received a new order from the olive oil producer Acesur in Spain, with a total value of approximately SEK 3 million. Acesur had previously installed OptiCept's CEPT® technology in its production and is now following up the initial order delivered in 2024 with a second one.

Acesur has carefully studied the positive effects of OptiCept's technology on olive oil production ahead of this order. Delivery and installation are scheduled to take place before the 2025 harvest season begins in September.

"We have produced with OptiCept's system throughout the 2024/2025 season. The technology has not only improved our process but also enhanced the quality of our product. With OptiCept, we produce more oil while maintaining the high-quality standards we have for our olive oils. Without a doubt, OptiCept has a lot to offer our industry," says Carlos Jimenez, Director of Operations, Acesur.

Spain is a leader in olive oil production. In the Andalusia region alone, where Acesur has its main operations, there are around 1,500 producers. Many producers have several extraction lines, each of which could potentially need PEF equipment from OptiCept.

"Acesur has a very good reputation in the food industry and is a leading player in the olive oil sector. They have significant influence in the industry and are an extremely valuable reference for OptiCept. That a satisfied and influential customer chooses to continue investing in our technology is the best endorsement a technology provider can receive. We expect several new deals in Spain as a result of this," says Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept Technologies.

Acesur has an annual turnover of 600 million euros and is recognized for both its quality and innovation. The company has approximately 650 employees and exports its products to 80 countries. Its main business revolves around the production, refining, bottling, and export of olive oil. They are also active in olives, spices, vinegar, and other foods. Acesur owns several well-known brands such as La Española, Coosur, and Al Amir.

