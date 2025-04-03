Addnode Group AB: Addnode Group acquires pcSKOG in Sweden

Icebound, a company within the Process Management division, announces today that it has acquired pcSKOG AB in Lund, Sweden. pcSKOG is a SaaS company that strengthens Icebound's position and offering within digital solutions for the forestry industry. The company's net sales amount to SEK 10 m.

pcSKOG is a market leader in digital forest management plans. The company's proprietary software is an important strategic tool used throughout the forest's entire lifecycle, from planning forestry measures to certifications, financial management, valuation and sales.

"We are very pleased that pcSKOG now is part of Icebound. With their long experience and good knowledge in the forest industry, we look forward to being able to offer the market's best solutions to even more customers," says Staffan Bygdén, CEO of Icebound, a company within Addnode Group's Process Management division.

pcSKOG will be consolidated from April 2025 as part of Addnode Group's division Process Management.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Wikholm, Division President Process Management, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 703 94 42 07

E-mail: andreas.wikholm@addnodegroup.com

Christina Rinman, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 709 711 213

E-mail: christina.rinman@addnodegroup.com

About Addnode Group

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalise society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 19 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2024 amounted to SEK 7.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.