Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 07-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 4 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 248.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 230.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 240.9642p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,133,320 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,913,130.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 240.9642

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 943 247.20 08:33:36 00074626621TRLO0 XLON 580 248.40 08:37:32 00074626858TRLO0 XLON 223 248.40 08:37:32 00074626859TRLO0 XLON 474 248.40 08:37:32 00074626860TRLO0 XLON 1307 247.80 08:37:44 00074626871TRLO0 XLON 1432 247.80 08:37:44 00074626872TRLO0 XLON 178 248.40 08:50:29 00074627610TRLO0 XLON 176 248.40 08:51:46 00074627654TRLO0 XLON 191 248.40 08:52:14 00074627730TRLO0 XLON 221 248.40 08:52:23 00074627748TRLO0 XLON 232 248.40 08:52:39 00074627763TRLO0 XLON 100 248.80 08:54:34 00074627932TRLO0 XLON 1105 248.80 08:54:34 00074627933TRLO0 XLON 1454 248.40 08:54:34 00074627934TRLO0 XLON 1270 248.60 08:54:34 00074627935TRLO0 XLON 1403 247.00 08:56:52 00074628112TRLO0 XLON 167 246.20 09:01:20 00074628421TRLO0 XLON 264 246.20 09:04:29 00074628557TRLO0 XLON 935 246.20 09:04:29 00074628558TRLO0 XLON 1463 246.00 09:15:00 00074629420TRLO0 XLON 881 246.80 09:32:12 00074630446TRLO0 XLON 490 246.80 09:32:14 00074630447TRLO0 XLON 17 246.80 09:33:01 00074630458TRLO0 XLON 70 246.80 09:33:27 00074630480TRLO0 XLON 184 246.60 09:52:55 00074631332TRLO0 XLON 1235 246.60 09:56:09 00074631459TRLO0 XLON 303 246.60 10:00:48 00074631726TRLO0 XLON 733 246.60 10:02:13 00074631821TRLO0 XLON 384 246.60 10:02:13 00074631822TRLO0 XLON 1465 248.60 10:26:30 00074632920TRLO0 XLON 56 248.60 10:26:30 00074632925TRLO0 XLON 1391 248.60 10:26:30 00074632926TRLO0 XLON 320 247.60 10:29:33 00074633074TRLO0 XLON 23 247.60 10:29:33 00074633075TRLO0 XLON 382 247.60 10:29:33 00074633076TRLO0 XLON 376 247.00 10:44:55 00074633598TRLO0 XLON 805 247.00 10:44:55 00074633599TRLO0 XLON 1321 247.00 10:52:51 00074633968TRLO0 XLON 100 246.40 10:57:53 00074634368TRLO0 XLON 391 246.40 10:57:53 00074634369TRLO0 XLON 1332 246.60 11:05:09 00074634744TRLO0 XLON 1163 245.20 11:08:30 00074635312TRLO0 XLON 208 245.20 11:08:30 00074635313TRLO0 XLON 1427 244.00 11:15:18 00074636199TRLO0 XLON 1193 243.60 11:20:03 00074637102TRLO0 XLON 1462 243.00 11:20:30 00074637303TRLO0 XLON 542 238.80 11:35:52 00074638835TRLO0 XLON 648 238.80 11:35:52 00074638836TRLO0 XLON 1459 238.80 11:44:13 00074639350TRLO0 XLON 1297 236.80 12:06:48 00074641031TRLO0 XLON 848 234.20 12:40:12 00074642986TRLO0 XLON 590 234.20 12:41:19 00074643003TRLO0 XLON 1200 234.80 13:23:29 00074645084TRLO0 XLON 61 234.80 13:23:29 00074645085TRLO0 XLON 1230 236.20 13:38:38 00074646022TRLO0 XLON 264 236.20 13:38:38 00074646023TRLO0 XLON 1194 236.20 13:38:38 00074646024TRLO0 XLON 1025 236.20 13:45:06 00074646286TRLO0 XLON 82 238.00 13:53:56 00074646566TRLO0 XLON 1128 238.00 13:53:56 00074646567TRLO0 XLON 467 238.40 13:58:52 00074646749TRLO0 XLON 1284 241.80 14:06:49 00074647575TRLO0 XLON 559 241.40 14:07:11 00074647611TRLO0 XLON 828 241.40 14:07:11 00074647612TRLO0 XLON 1225 241.20 14:11:40 00074647901TRLO0 XLON 1283 239.20 14:19:15 00074648190TRLO0 XLON 1417 236.60 14:36:23 00074649009TRLO0 XLON 1770 237.00 14:36:23 00074649010TRLO0 XLON 906 234.40 14:44:18 00074649352TRLO0 XLON 316 234.40 14:44:18 00074649353TRLO0 XLON 551 235.00 15:00:04 00074650159TRLO0 XLON 922 235.00 15:00:04 00074650160TRLO0 XLON 600 234.60 15:04:06 00074650497TRLO0 XLON 856 234.60 15:04:06 00074650498TRLO0 XLON 1200 233.60 15:10:12 00074651029TRLO0 XLON 176 233.60 15:10:12 00074651030TRLO0 XLON 13 234.00 15:12:21 00074651192TRLO0 XLON 44 234.00 15:12:21 00074651193TRLO0 XLON 1296 233.60 15:13:11 00074651306TRLO0 XLON 139 234.00 15:23:48 00074652203TRLO0 XLON 435 234.00 15:25:26 00074652535TRLO0 XLON 373 234.60 15:31:15 00074653373TRLO0 XLON 1052 234.60 15:31:15 00074653374TRLO0 XLON 1319 233.60 15:32:38 00074653558TRLO0 XLON 1302 233.40 15:44:45 00074655185TRLO0 XLON 1263 230.80 15:50:53 00074656397TRLO0 XLON 1417 232.20 15:56:10 00074656807TRLO0 XLON 1378 232.40 15:56:10 00074656808TRLO0 XLON 600 238.00 16:16:00 00074658456TRLO0 XLON 683 238.00 16:16:00 00074658457TRLO0 XLON 928 237.40 16:19:17 00074658624TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

