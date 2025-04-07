Anzeige
Montag, 07.04.2025
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
07.04.25
08:17 Uhr
2,620 Euro
-0,080
-2,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5602,74011:14
Dow Jones News
07.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 4 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            248.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            230.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            240.9642p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,133,320 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,913,130.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 240.9642

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
943                247.20      08:33:36          00074626621TRLO0      XLON 
580                248.40      08:37:32          00074626858TRLO0      XLON 
223                248.40      08:37:32          00074626859TRLO0      XLON 
474                248.40      08:37:32          00074626860TRLO0      XLON 
1307               247.80      08:37:44          00074626871TRLO0      XLON 
1432               247.80      08:37:44          00074626872TRLO0      XLON 
178                248.40      08:50:29          00074627610TRLO0      XLON 
176                248.40      08:51:46          00074627654TRLO0      XLON 
191                248.40      08:52:14          00074627730TRLO0      XLON 
221                248.40      08:52:23          00074627748TRLO0      XLON 
232                248.40      08:52:39          00074627763TRLO0      XLON 
100                248.80      08:54:34          00074627932TRLO0      XLON 
1105               248.80      08:54:34          00074627933TRLO0      XLON 
1454               248.40      08:54:34          00074627934TRLO0      XLON 
1270               248.60      08:54:34          00074627935TRLO0      XLON 
1403               247.00      08:56:52          00074628112TRLO0      XLON 
167                246.20      09:01:20          00074628421TRLO0      XLON 
264                246.20      09:04:29          00074628557TRLO0      XLON 
935                246.20      09:04:29          00074628558TRLO0      XLON 
1463               246.00      09:15:00          00074629420TRLO0      XLON 
881                246.80      09:32:12          00074630446TRLO0      XLON 
490                246.80      09:32:14          00074630447TRLO0      XLON 
17                246.80      09:33:01          00074630458TRLO0      XLON 
70                246.80      09:33:27          00074630480TRLO0      XLON 
184                246.60      09:52:55          00074631332TRLO0      XLON 
1235               246.60      09:56:09          00074631459TRLO0      XLON 
303                246.60      10:00:48          00074631726TRLO0      XLON 
733                246.60      10:02:13          00074631821TRLO0      XLON 
384                246.60      10:02:13          00074631822TRLO0      XLON 
1465               248.60      10:26:30          00074632920TRLO0      XLON 
56                248.60      10:26:30          00074632925TRLO0      XLON 
1391               248.60      10:26:30          00074632926TRLO0      XLON 
320                247.60      10:29:33          00074633074TRLO0      XLON 
23                247.60      10:29:33          00074633075TRLO0      XLON 
382                247.60      10:29:33          00074633076TRLO0      XLON 
376                247.00      10:44:55          00074633598TRLO0      XLON 
805                247.00      10:44:55          00074633599TRLO0      XLON 
1321               247.00      10:52:51          00074633968TRLO0      XLON 
100                246.40      10:57:53          00074634368TRLO0      XLON 
391                246.40      10:57:53          00074634369TRLO0      XLON 
1332               246.60      11:05:09          00074634744TRLO0      XLON 
1163               245.20      11:08:30          00074635312TRLO0      XLON 
208                245.20      11:08:30          00074635313TRLO0      XLON 
1427               244.00      11:15:18          00074636199TRLO0      XLON 
1193               243.60      11:20:03          00074637102TRLO0      XLON 
1462               243.00      11:20:30          00074637303TRLO0      XLON 
542                238.80      11:35:52          00074638835TRLO0      XLON 
648                238.80      11:35:52          00074638836TRLO0      XLON 
1459               238.80      11:44:13          00074639350TRLO0      XLON 
1297               236.80      12:06:48          00074641031TRLO0      XLON 
848                234.20      12:40:12          00074642986TRLO0      XLON 
590                234.20      12:41:19          00074643003TRLO0      XLON 
1200               234.80      13:23:29          00074645084TRLO0      XLON 
61                234.80      13:23:29          00074645085TRLO0      XLON 
1230               236.20      13:38:38          00074646022TRLO0      XLON 
264                236.20      13:38:38          00074646023TRLO0      XLON 
1194               236.20      13:38:38          00074646024TRLO0      XLON 
1025               236.20      13:45:06          00074646286TRLO0      XLON 
82                238.00      13:53:56          00074646566TRLO0      XLON 
1128               238.00      13:53:56          00074646567TRLO0      XLON 
467                238.40      13:58:52          00074646749TRLO0      XLON 
1284               241.80      14:06:49          00074647575TRLO0      XLON 
559                241.40      14:07:11          00074647611TRLO0      XLON 
828                241.40      14:07:11          00074647612TRLO0      XLON 
1225               241.20      14:11:40          00074647901TRLO0      XLON 
1283               239.20      14:19:15          00074648190TRLO0      XLON 
1417               236.60      14:36:23          00074649009TRLO0      XLON 
1770               237.00      14:36:23          00074649010TRLO0      XLON 
906                234.40      14:44:18          00074649352TRLO0      XLON 
316                234.40      14:44:18          00074649353TRLO0      XLON 
551                235.00      15:00:04          00074650159TRLO0      XLON 
922                235.00      15:00:04          00074650160TRLO0      XLON 
600                234.60      15:04:06          00074650497TRLO0      XLON 
856                234.60      15:04:06          00074650498TRLO0      XLON 
1200               233.60      15:10:12          00074651029TRLO0      XLON 
176                233.60      15:10:12          00074651030TRLO0      XLON 
13                234.00      15:12:21          00074651192TRLO0      XLON 
44                234.00      15:12:21          00074651193TRLO0      XLON 
1296               233.60      15:13:11          00074651306TRLO0      XLON 
139                234.00      15:23:48          00074652203TRLO0      XLON 
435                234.00      15:25:26          00074652535TRLO0      XLON 
373                234.60      15:31:15          00074653373TRLO0      XLON 
1052               234.60      15:31:15          00074653374TRLO0      XLON 
1319               233.60      15:32:38          00074653558TRLO0      XLON 
1302               233.40      15:44:45          00074655185TRLO0      XLON 
1263               230.80      15:50:53          00074656397TRLO0      XLON 
1417               232.20      15:56:10          00074656807TRLO0      XLON 
1378               232.40      15:56:10          00074656808TRLO0      XLON 
600                238.00      16:16:00          00074658456TRLO0      XLON 
683                238.00      16:16:00          00074658457TRLO0      XLON 
928                237.40      16:19:17          00074658624TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  381270 
EQS News ID:  2112164 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2112164&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
