Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 08-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 7 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 235.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 215.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 227.0642p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,203,320 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,843,130.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 227.0642

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 391 215.60 08:35:12 00074663684TRLO0 XLON 94 215.60 08:36:47 00074663770TRLO0 XLON 286 215.60 08:36:49 00074663775TRLO0 XLON 154 215.60 08:37:14 00074663787TRLO0 XLON 86 221.80 08:44:15 00074664262TRLO0 XLON 181 222.40 08:44:22 00074664277TRLO0 XLON 1148 222.40 08:44:22 00074664278TRLO0 XLON 613 223.60 08:48:10 00074664413TRLO0 XLON 1043 223.60 08:48:10 00074664414TRLO0 XLON 1295 223.60 08:48:10 00074664415TRLO0 XLON 1733 222.00 08:49:32 00074664478TRLO0 XLON 1458 221.20 08:52:34 00074664629TRLO0 XLON 1330 221.00 08:52:34 00074664630TRLO0 XLON 249 219.60 08:52:35 00074664643TRLO0 XLON 1134 219.60 08:52:35 00074664644TRLO0 XLON 1381 219.20 09:01:35 00074664977TRLO0 XLON 1390 222.80 09:11:44 00074665341TRLO0 XLON 1364 222.00 09:19:43 00074665671TRLO0 XLON 1371 222.00 09:19:43 00074665672TRLO0 XLON 1268 221.60 09:26:32 00074665934TRLO0 XLON 1339 220.60 09:36:36 00074666702TRLO0 XLON 1348 220.80 09:36:36 00074666708TRLO0 XLON 728 220.60 09:36:37 00074666711TRLO0 XLON 691 220.60 09:36:37 00074666713TRLO0 XLON 967 221.60 09:39:43 00074666914TRLO0 XLON 370 221.60 09:39:43 00074666915TRLO0 XLON 273 222.60 10:02:00 00074668186TRLO0 XLON 1068 222.60 10:02:30 00074668219TRLO0 XLON 1392 221.60 10:21:30 00074669484TRLO0 XLON 958 225.20 10:38:05 00074670092TRLO0 XLON 222 225.20 10:38:05 00074670093TRLO0 XLON 1247 223.60 10:56:01 00074670582TRLO0 XLON 1369 228.00 11:42:52 00074672795TRLO0 XLON 454 228.80 11:57:11 00074673471TRLO0 XLON 746 228.80 11:57:11 00074673472TRLO0 XLON 1304 230.00 12:11:20 00074674126TRLO0 XLON 1384 230.00 12:29:17 00074674822TRLO0 XLON 1240 228.00 12:54:00 00074675581TRLO0 XLON 1396 226.40 13:16:14 00074676418TRLO0 XLON 513 226.00 13:16:27 00074676425TRLO0 XLON 1468 228.40 13:28:45 00074676957TRLO0 XLON 449 229.20 13:34:47 00074677288TRLO0 XLON 936 229.20 13:34:47 00074677289TRLO0 XLON 597 228.40 13:38:41 00074677446TRLO0 XLON 630 228.40 13:38:41 00074677447TRLO0 XLON 1220 228.40 13:46:44 00074677645TRLO0 XLON 1245 229.20 14:01:25 00074678175TRLO0 XLON 1207 228.60 14:11:09 00074678561TRLO0 XLON 386 226.60 14:25:29 00074679063TRLO0 XLON 1040 226.60 14:25:29 00074679064TRLO0 XLON 1315 225.20 14:42:10 00074680356TRLO0 XLON 1339 230.40 14:55:21 00074681435TRLO0 XLON 111 230.40 14:55:30 00074681450TRLO0 XLON 1226 231.80 14:59:46 00074681982TRLO0 XLON 1000 231.80 15:02:06 00074682223TRLO0 XLON 418 231.80 15:02:06 00074682224TRLO0 XLON 1562 235.00 15:28:32 00074685788TRLO0 XLON 1408 235.00 15:28:32 00074685789TRLO0 XLON 1347 235.00 15:28:32 00074685790TRLO0 XLON 615 232.80 15:34:41 00074686172TRLO0 XLON 613 232.80 15:34:41 00074686173TRLO0 XLON 1386 233.20 15:35:23 00074686279TRLO0 XLON 1226 229.40 15:47:09 00074687063TRLO0 XLON 500 234.60 15:56:14 00074687731TRLO0 XLON 725 234.60 15:56:14 00074687732TRLO0 XLON 500 234.60 15:56:14 00074687733TRLO0 XLON 1114 234.60 15:56:14 00074687734TRLO0 XLON 1107 234.60 15:58:14 00074687866TRLO0 XLON 325 234.60 15:58:14 00074687867TRLO0 XLON 466 235.00 15:59:51 00074688088TRLO0 XLON 967 235.00 15:59:51 00074688089TRLO0 XLON 669 233.40 16:05:32 00074688844TRLO0 XLON 736 233.40 16:05:32 00074688845TRLO0 XLON 921 232.20 16:09:44 00074689283TRLO0 XLON 524 232.20 16:09:44 00074689284TRLO0 XLON 50 230.40 16:14:36 00074689735TRLO0 XLON 709 230.40 16:14:38 00074689750TRLO0 XLON 965 228.60 16:21:21 00074690478TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

