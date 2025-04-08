Anzeige
Dow Jones News
08.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
167 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 7 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            235.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            215.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            227.0642p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,203,320 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,843,130.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 227.0642

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
391                215.60      08:35:12          00074663684TRLO0      XLON 
94                215.60      08:36:47          00074663770TRLO0      XLON 
286                215.60      08:36:49          00074663775TRLO0      XLON 
154                215.60      08:37:14          00074663787TRLO0      XLON 
86                221.80      08:44:15          00074664262TRLO0      XLON 
181                222.40      08:44:22          00074664277TRLO0      XLON 
1148               222.40      08:44:22          00074664278TRLO0      XLON 
613                223.60      08:48:10          00074664413TRLO0      XLON 
1043               223.60      08:48:10          00074664414TRLO0      XLON 
1295               223.60      08:48:10          00074664415TRLO0      XLON 
1733               222.00      08:49:32          00074664478TRLO0      XLON 
1458               221.20      08:52:34          00074664629TRLO0      XLON 
1330               221.00      08:52:34          00074664630TRLO0      XLON 
249                219.60      08:52:35          00074664643TRLO0      XLON 
1134               219.60      08:52:35          00074664644TRLO0      XLON 
1381               219.20      09:01:35          00074664977TRLO0      XLON 
1390               222.80      09:11:44          00074665341TRLO0      XLON 
1364               222.00      09:19:43          00074665671TRLO0      XLON 
1371               222.00      09:19:43          00074665672TRLO0      XLON 
1268               221.60      09:26:32          00074665934TRLO0      XLON 
1339               220.60      09:36:36          00074666702TRLO0      XLON 
1348               220.80      09:36:36          00074666708TRLO0      XLON 
728                220.60      09:36:37          00074666711TRLO0      XLON 
691                220.60      09:36:37          00074666713TRLO0      XLON 
967                221.60      09:39:43          00074666914TRLO0      XLON 
370                221.60      09:39:43          00074666915TRLO0      XLON 
273                222.60      10:02:00          00074668186TRLO0      XLON 
1068               222.60      10:02:30          00074668219TRLO0      XLON 
1392               221.60      10:21:30          00074669484TRLO0      XLON 
958                225.20      10:38:05          00074670092TRLO0      XLON 
222                225.20      10:38:05          00074670093TRLO0      XLON 
1247               223.60      10:56:01          00074670582TRLO0      XLON 
1369               228.00      11:42:52          00074672795TRLO0      XLON 
454                228.80      11:57:11          00074673471TRLO0      XLON 
746                228.80      11:57:11          00074673472TRLO0      XLON 
1304               230.00      12:11:20          00074674126TRLO0      XLON 
1384               230.00      12:29:17          00074674822TRLO0      XLON 
1240               228.00      12:54:00          00074675581TRLO0      XLON 
1396               226.40      13:16:14          00074676418TRLO0      XLON 
513                226.00      13:16:27          00074676425TRLO0      XLON 
1468               228.40      13:28:45          00074676957TRLO0      XLON 
449                229.20      13:34:47          00074677288TRLO0      XLON 
936                229.20      13:34:47          00074677289TRLO0      XLON 
597                228.40      13:38:41          00074677446TRLO0      XLON 
630                228.40      13:38:41          00074677447TRLO0      XLON 
1220               228.40      13:46:44          00074677645TRLO0      XLON 
1245               229.20      14:01:25          00074678175TRLO0      XLON 
1207               228.60      14:11:09          00074678561TRLO0      XLON 
386                226.60      14:25:29          00074679063TRLO0      XLON 
1040               226.60      14:25:29          00074679064TRLO0      XLON 
1315               225.20      14:42:10          00074680356TRLO0      XLON 
1339               230.40      14:55:21          00074681435TRLO0      XLON 
111                230.40      14:55:30          00074681450TRLO0      XLON 
1226               231.80      14:59:46          00074681982TRLO0      XLON 
1000               231.80      15:02:06          00074682223TRLO0      XLON 
418                231.80      15:02:06          00074682224TRLO0      XLON 
1562               235.00      15:28:32          00074685788TRLO0      XLON 
1408               235.00      15:28:32          00074685789TRLO0      XLON 
1347               235.00      15:28:32          00074685790TRLO0      XLON 
615                232.80      15:34:41          00074686172TRLO0      XLON 
613                232.80      15:34:41          00074686173TRLO0      XLON 
1386               233.20      15:35:23          00074686279TRLO0      XLON 
1226               229.40      15:47:09          00074687063TRLO0      XLON 
500                234.60      15:56:14          00074687731TRLO0      XLON 
725                234.60      15:56:14          00074687732TRLO0      XLON 
500                234.60      15:56:14          00074687733TRLO0      XLON 
1114               234.60      15:56:14          00074687734TRLO0      XLON 
1107               234.60      15:58:14          00074687866TRLO0      XLON 
325                234.60      15:58:14          00074687867TRLO0      XLON 
466                235.00      15:59:51          00074688088TRLO0      XLON 
967                235.00      15:59:51          00074688089TRLO0      XLON 
669                233.40      16:05:32          00074688844TRLO0      XLON 
736                233.40      16:05:32          00074688845TRLO0      XLON 
921                232.20      16:09:44          00074689283TRLO0      XLON 
524                232.20      16:09:44          00074689284TRLO0      XLON 
50                230.40      16:14:36          00074689735TRLO0      XLON 
709                230.40      16:14:38          00074689750TRLO0      XLON 
965                228.60      16:21:21          00074690478TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  381399 
EQS News ID:  2112912 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2112912&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
