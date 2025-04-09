Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 09-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 8 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 42,513 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 235.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 231.40p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 234.6077p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,245,833 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,800,617.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 42,513

Volume weighted average price (pence): 234.6077

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1134 231.40 08:26:40 00074693835TRLO0 XLON 1294 234.00 08:52:17 00074695913TRLO0 XLON 1730 234.20 08:52:17 00074695914TRLO0 XLON 1167 235.00 09:05:16 00074697493TRLO0 XLON 394 235.00 09:05:16 00074697494TRLO0 XLON 1102 235.00 09:05:16 00074697495TRLO0 XLON 918 235.00 09:05:16 00074697496TRLO0 XLON 1110 235.00 09:05:16 00074697497TRLO0 XLON 1342 235.00 09:05:16 00074697498TRLO0 XLON 1222 235.00 09:05:16 00074697499TRLO0 XLON 1140 235.00 09:05:16 00074697500TRLO0 XLON 1154 235.00 09:05:16 00074697501TRLO0 XLON 500 234.40 09:05:16 00074697502TRLO0 XLON 779 234.40 09:05:16 00074697503TRLO0 XLON 1031 235.00 09:12:18 00074697928TRLO0 XLON 166 235.00 09:12:18 00074697929TRLO0 XLON 623 234.80 09:19:24 00074698341TRLO0 XLON 638 234.80 09:19:25 00074698342TRLO0 XLON 1275 234.60 09:21:26 00074698454TRLO0 XLON 1253 234.40 09:30:08 00074698790TRLO0 XLON 1701 235.00 11:32:27 00074705656TRLO0 XLON 1117 235.00 11:32:27 00074705657TRLO0 XLON 1325 235.00 11:32:27 00074705658TRLO0 XLON 1251 235.00 11:32:27 00074705659TRLO0 XLON 1214 235.00 11:32:27 00074705660TRLO0 XLON 1123 235.00 11:32:27 00074705661TRLO0 XLON 1301 235.00 11:32:27 00074705662TRLO0 XLON 1198 235.00 11:32:27 00074705663TRLO0 XLON 1194 235.00 11:32:27 00074705664TRLO0 XLON 1206 235.00 11:32:27 00074705665TRLO0 XLON 1246 235.00 11:32:27 00074705666TRLO0 XLON 1095 235.00 11:32:27 00074705667TRLO0 XLON 1209 235.00 11:32:27 00074705668TRLO0 XLON 1278 235.00 11:32:27 00074705669TRLO0 XLON 1343 235.00 11:32:27 00074705670TRLO0 XLON 1077 234.40 11:37:12 00074705827TRLO0 XLON 71 234.40 11:37:12 00074705828TRLO0 XLON 1259 231.60 11:50:52 00074706145TRLO0 XLON 126 233.00 12:11:42 00074706620TRLO0 XLON 1207 233.00 12:11:42 00074706621TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

