Mittwoch, 09.04.2025

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
09.04.25
08:08 Uhr
2,640 Euro
-0,160
-5,71 %
09.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 8 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            42,513 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            235.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            231.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            234.6077p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,245,833 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,800,617.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 42,513

Volume weighted average price (pence): 234.6077

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1134               231.40      08:26:40          00074693835TRLO0      XLON 
1294               234.00      08:52:17          00074695913TRLO0      XLON 
1730               234.20      08:52:17          00074695914TRLO0      XLON 
1167               235.00      09:05:16          00074697493TRLO0      XLON 
394                235.00      09:05:16          00074697494TRLO0      XLON 
1102               235.00      09:05:16          00074697495TRLO0      XLON 
918                235.00      09:05:16          00074697496TRLO0      XLON 
1110               235.00      09:05:16          00074697497TRLO0      XLON 
1342               235.00      09:05:16          00074697498TRLO0      XLON 
1222               235.00      09:05:16          00074697499TRLO0      XLON 
1140               235.00      09:05:16          00074697500TRLO0      XLON 
1154               235.00      09:05:16          00074697501TRLO0      XLON 
500                234.40      09:05:16          00074697502TRLO0      XLON 
779                234.40      09:05:16          00074697503TRLO0      XLON 
1031               235.00      09:12:18          00074697928TRLO0      XLON 
166                235.00      09:12:18          00074697929TRLO0      XLON 
623                234.80      09:19:24          00074698341TRLO0      XLON 
638                234.80      09:19:25          00074698342TRLO0      XLON 
1275               234.60      09:21:26          00074698454TRLO0      XLON 
1253               234.40      09:30:08          00074698790TRLO0      XLON 
1701               235.00      11:32:27          00074705656TRLO0      XLON 
1117               235.00      11:32:27          00074705657TRLO0      XLON 
1325               235.00      11:32:27          00074705658TRLO0      XLON 
1251               235.00      11:32:27          00074705659TRLO0      XLON 
1214               235.00      11:32:27          00074705660TRLO0      XLON 
1123               235.00      11:32:27          00074705661TRLO0      XLON 
1301               235.00      11:32:27          00074705662TRLO0      XLON 
1198               235.00      11:32:27          00074705663TRLO0      XLON 
1194               235.00      11:32:27          00074705664TRLO0      XLON 
1206               235.00      11:32:27          00074705665TRLO0      XLON 
1246               235.00      11:32:27          00074705666TRLO0      XLON 
1095               235.00      11:32:27          00074705667TRLO0      XLON 
1209               235.00      11:32:27          00074705668TRLO0      XLON 
1278               235.00      11:32:27          00074705669TRLO0      XLON 
1343               235.00      11:32:27          00074705670TRLO0      XLON 
1077               234.40      11:37:12          00074705827TRLO0      XLON 
71                234.40      11:37:12          00074705828TRLO0      XLON 
1259               231.60      11:50:52          00074706145TRLO0      XLON 
126                233.00      12:11:42          00074706620TRLO0      XLON 
1207               233.00      12:11:42          00074706621TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  381550 
EQS News ID:  2113540 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2113540&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
