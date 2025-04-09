Anzeige
WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007
09.04.2025 14:38 Uhr
Bridgeline Digital: National Electrical Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Power Multi-Site B2B eCommerce

AI-Powered Search to Scale Product Discovery and Merchandising Across Multiple Storefronts

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a national electrical distributor has selected HawkSearch to support a growing network of B2B eCommerce sites.

The distributor will use HawkSearch's multi-site model and centralized control engine, giving the distributor a streamlined way to manage product catalogs, business rules, and merchandising strategies across multiple online storefronts from a single platform.

For example, the distributor can promote region-specific products, pricing, and marketing banners on individual sites while maintaining a unified backend, ensuring brand consistency and operational efficiency, without duplicating effort across all sites.

To support performance at scale, the distributor has adopted HawkSearch's SaaS Hybrid infrastructure, which incorporates dedicated search servers to ensure fast, intelligent, and high-volume search performance.

"This engagement highlights how leading B2B organizations are turning to HawkSearch to outperform the competition with intelligent, scalable search technology," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "With our hybrid infrastructure and multi-site architecture, HawkSearch is purpose-built for B2B businesses looking to scale revenue with speed and precision."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
