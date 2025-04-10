Molten Ventures Plc

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce that it is hosting a live investor presentation titled "About Molten".

The session will be hosted by Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer who will be providing deeper insights into Molten Ventures' business model, strategy and portfolio, offering investors a clear view of how the Company operates and delivers long-term value.

The session will be held virtually at 10:30am on Friday, 25th April 2025 via the Investor Meet Company platform.

Existing and potential investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via the link below.

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Molten Ventures on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.



About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

