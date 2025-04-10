Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
10.04.25
08:09 Uhr
2,880 Euro
+0,200
+7,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
10.04.2025 09:03 Uhr
149 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Apr-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 9 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            237.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            227.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            232.0461p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,315,833 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,730,617.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 232.0461

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1415               229.00      08:21:33          00074725706TRLO0      XLON 
1349               229.20      08:21:33          00074725707TRLO0      XLON 
350                236.20      08:36:12          00074726833TRLO0      XLON 
805                235.60      08:36:12          00074726834TRLO0      XLON 
372                235.60      08:36:12          00074726835TRLO0      XLON 
1086               236.00      08:36:39          00074726863TRLO0      XLON 
1102               237.00      08:42:03          00074727389TRLO0      XLON 
55                237.00      08:42:04          00074727390TRLO0      XLON 
1206               236.00      08:42:13          00074727422TRLO0      XLON 
259                234.60      08:42:14          00074727437TRLO0      XLON 
361                234.60      08:42:23          00074727455TRLO0      XLON 
722                234.60      08:42:34          00074727464TRLO0      XLON 
370                235.60      09:03:32          00074728503TRLO0      XLON 
208                235.60      09:03:32          00074728504TRLO0      XLON 
1209               235.00      09:03:47          00074728517TRLO0      XLON 
784                235.00      09:03:47          00074728518TRLO0      XLON 
466                235.00      09:03:47          00074728519TRLO0      XLON 
372                233.80      09:11:22          00074729250TRLO0      XLON 
835                233.80      09:11:22          00074729251TRLO0      XLON 
1111               235.80      09:16:39          00074729876TRLO0      XLON 
387                235.80      09:16:39          00074729877TRLO0      XLON 
175                235.80      09:16:39          00074729878TRLO0      XLON 
942                235.20      09:21:14          00074730303TRLO0      XLON 
365                235.20      09:21:14          00074730304TRLO0      XLON 
439                235.20      09:21:14          00074730305TRLO0      XLON 
1291               234.00      09:33:10          00074731811TRLO0      XLON 
33                232.60      09:33:18          00074731889TRLO0      XLON 
1000               232.60      09:33:18          00074731890TRLO0      XLON 
285                232.60      09:33:18          00074731891TRLO0      XLON 
1146               233.20      09:50:02          00074732755TRLO0      XLON 
137                234.60      10:12:14          00074733644TRLO0      XLON 
1141               234.60      10:12:14          00074733645TRLO0      XLON 
500                235.60      10:27:01          00074734155TRLO0      XLON 
1000               235.60      10:35:40          00074734482TRLO0      XLON 
315                235.60      10:35:40          00074734483TRLO0      XLON 
1318               234.60      10:50:14          00074735268TRLO0      XLON 
1089               233.80      11:23:40          00074736365TRLO0      XLON 
792                232.00      11:31:47          00074736549TRLO0      XLON 
427                232.00      11:31:47          00074736551TRLO0      XLON 
4                 231.40      11:59:53          00074737179TRLO0      XLON 
500                231.40      11:59:53          00074737184TRLO0      XLON 
642                231.40      11:59:53          00074737185TRLO0      XLON 
100                229.60      12:08:44          00074737900TRLO0      XLON 
1080               231.00      12:17:57          00074738158TRLO0      XLON 
1733               231.00      12:23:34          00074738240TRLO0      XLON 
346                231.00      12:23:34          00074738242TRLO0      XLON 
853                231.00      12:23:34          00074738243TRLO0      XLON 
1163               229.60      12:32:06          00074738438TRLO0      XLON 
1127               229.60      12:55:27          00074740061TRLO0      XLON 
269                228.40      13:39:48          00074741634TRLO0      XLON 
927                227.60      13:40:08          00074741658TRLO0      XLON 
552                227.60      13:40:08          00074741659TRLO0      XLON 
1219               229.00      14:04:16          00074742669TRLO0      XLON 
500                230.20      14:13:55          00074743118TRLO0      XLON 
669                230.20      14:13:55          00074743119TRLO0      XLON 
320                230.60      14:23:37          00074743614TRLO0      XLON 
789                230.60      14:23:37          00074743615TRLO0      XLON 
1082               232.40      14:43:18          00074746238TRLO0      XLON 
7                 232.40      14:43:19          00074746239TRLO0      XLON 
350                232.40      14:43:19          00074746240TRLO0      XLON 
1218               232.20      14:43:21          00074746241TRLO0      XLON 
1224               231.80      14:43:25          00074746245TRLO0      XLON 
1239               231.40      14:59:22          00074747510TRLO0      XLON 
1288               231.40      14:59:22          00074747511TRLO0      XLON 
1106               232.40      15:06:27          00074748331TRLO0      XLON 
859                232.40      15:11:01          00074748713TRLO0      XLON 
225                232.40      15:11:03          00074748715TRLO0      XLON 
785                232.40      15:14:56          00074749133TRLO0      XLON 
389                232.40      15:14:56          00074749134TRLO0      XLON 
464                232.80      15:21:20          00074749354TRLO0      XLON 
879                232.80      15:21:20          00074749355TRLO0      XLON 
500                232.20      15:27:46          00074749724TRLO0      XLON 
667                232.20      15:27:46          00074749725TRLO0      XLON 
1225               232.80      15:36:40          00074750112TRLO0      XLON 
1189               232.60      15:37:02          00074750119TRLO0      XLON 
1066               230.80      15:45:11          00074750622TRLO0      XLON 
245                230.80      15:45:11          00074750623TRLO0      XLON 
1158               230.20      15:48:07          00074750715TRLO0      XLON 
123                230.20      15:48:15          00074750722TRLO0      XLON 
502                229.40      15:51:47          00074751007TRLO0      XLON 
814                229.40      15:51:47          00074751008TRLO0      XLON 
1315               229.00      15:56:27          00074751328TRLO0      XLON 
360                228.40      15:59:11          00074751639TRLO0      XLON 
672                228.40      15:59:11          00074751640TRLO0      XLON 
126                228.40      15:59:45          00074751663TRLO0      XLON 
1100               230.00      16:07:28          00074752131TRLO0      XLON 
147                230.00      16:07:28          00074752132TRLO0      XLON 
420                230.00      16:08:20          00074752222TRLO0      XLON 
746                230.00      16:08:20          00074752223TRLO0      XLON 
300                229.80      16:10:35          00074752398TRLO0      XLON 
495                229.80      16:10:50          00074752405TRLO0      XLON 
308                229.80      16:10:50          00074752406TRLO0      XLON 
501                229.80      16:11:50          00074752502TRLO0      XLON 
693                229.80      16:11:52          00074752503TRLO0      XLON 
243                229.80      16:13:50          00074752619TRLO0      XLON 
841                229.80      16:13:50          00074752620TRLO0      XLON 
500                230.00      16:16:54          00074752903TRLO0      XLON 
789                230.00      16:16:54          00074752904TRLO0      XLON 
1084               229.60      16:20:35          00074753235TRLO0      XLON 
18                229.60      16:22:14          00074753408TRLO0      XLON 
543                229.60      16:22:14          00074753409TRLO0      XLON 
60                229.60      16:22:16          00074753425TRLO0      XLON 
123                229.60      16:23:36          00074753549TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  381854 
EQS News ID:  2114614 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2114614&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
