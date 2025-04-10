Anzeige
WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Frankfurt
10.04.25
08:10 Uhr
8,560 Euro
-0,140
-1,61 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2409,54011:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2025 08:36 Uhr
Vilkyskiu Pienine: The sales of VILVI Group March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB and Baltic Dairy Board SIA, consolidated sales for March 2025 amounted EUR 23.26 million - 24.6% increase comparing to March 2024. The sales of the Group for period January - March 2025 amounted to 71.06 million EUR 26.6% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


