Prostatype Genomics AB: Prostatype Genomics newsletter highlights positive U.S. study results and increasing clinical use in Italy

This newsletter highlights two significant achievements: positive preliminary results in the U.S. study with Prostatype® conducted with leading U.S. institutions, and that the clinical use of Prostatype® in Italy is increasing following the order received by the company in December last year. Additionally, two filmed presentations in the United States and a link to an Italian article about Prostatype® and the company's collaborator Professor Pierluigi Bove are included.

In the newsletter, CEO Fredrik Rickman compares the positive preliminary results in the U.S. study with a pharmaceutical company presenting positive topline results in a phase 3 study in the U.S. for a high-performing new treatment in a market of the same size (worth at least 4.5 billion SEK per year).

"Prostatype® has without a doubt just as strong intellectual property protection, as well as sales and profit potential, as such a pharmaceutical product. Considering the margins we work with and the market in which we operate, it is significantly more relevant to compare Prostatype Genomics with pharmaceutical companies than with diagnostics companies from an investor perspective," says Fredrik Rickman.

Content of the newsletter:

- Positive preliminary results in U.S. study with Prostatype®: important for the company's commercial potential

- The clinical use of Prostatype® is increasing in Italy

- Potential U.S. tariffs have minimal effect on Prostatype Genomics' operations in the United States

- Medicare application for reimbursement in the United States is in its final phase

- The company's share is now also traded in the U.S. to meet a growing American investor interest

- Watch the first filmed company presentation in the U.S. since the share became available to American investors

- Filmed presentation of results from Spanish multicentre study at international LUGA conference in the U.S.

Prostatype Genomics' newsletter is published to offer broader and more in-depth information about the company's operations and progress. It is produced together with the IR communications agency Honeybadger, https://www.honeybadger.se/en/

About Prostatype Genomics AB

Prostatype® is a genetic test that is available to patients and treating urologists as a complementary decision basis for the question of treatment or non-treatment of prostate cancer. The test was developed by a research group at Karolinska Institutet and is provided by Prostatype Genomics AB.