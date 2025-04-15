Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.04.2025
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Düsseldorf
15.04.25
09:32 Uhr
3,040 Euro
+0,060
+2,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1003,28010:51
Dow Jones News
15.04.2025 09:03 Uhr
169 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Apr-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            13,324 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            260.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            258.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            259.5779p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,376,633 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,669,817.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 13,324

Volume weighted average price (pence): 259.5779

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1045               258.60      09:11:45          00074815322TRLO0      XLON 
1011               259.20      09:32:17          00074817147TRLO0      XLON 
1055               259.40      09:32:17          00074817148TRLO0      XLON 
1113               260.00      10:16:00          00074819581TRLO0      XLON 
1074               259.80      11:04:55          00074822235TRLO0      XLON 
1073               259.60      11:05:10          00074822259TRLO0      XLON 
703                258.40      11:20:34          00074822830TRLO0      XLON 
443                258.40      11:20:34          00074822831TRLO0      XLON 
282                260.00      12:20:16          00074825485TRLO0      XLON 
909                260.00      12:20:16          00074825486TRLO0      XLON 
997                260.00      12:20:16          00074825487TRLO0      XLON 
171                260.00      12:20:16          00074825488TRLO0      XLON 
460                260.00      13:03:05          00074827319TRLO0      XLON 
640                260.00      13:03:05          00074827320TRLO0      XLON 
1039               260.00      13:03:05          00074827321TRLO0      XLON 
440                259.80      13:03:05          00074827322TRLO0      XLON 
59                259.80      13:03:05          00074827323TRLO0      XLON 
390                259.80      13:03:05          00074827324TRLO0      XLON 
110                259.80      13:03:05          00074827325TRLO0      XLON 
106                259.80      13:03:05          00074827326TRLO0      XLON 
106                259.80      13:03:05          00074827327TRLO0      XLON 
98                260.00      13:03:05          00074827328TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  382737 
EQS News ID:  2117696 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2117696&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.