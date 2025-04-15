Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 15-Apr-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 13,324 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 260.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 258.40p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 259.5779p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,376,633 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,669,817.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 13,324

Volume weighted average price (pence): 259.5779

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1045 258.60 09:11:45 00074815322TRLO0 XLON 1011 259.20 09:32:17 00074817147TRLO0 XLON 1055 259.40 09:32:17 00074817148TRLO0 XLON 1113 260.00 10:16:00 00074819581TRLO0 XLON 1074 259.80 11:04:55 00074822235TRLO0 XLON 1073 259.60 11:05:10 00074822259TRLO0 XLON 703 258.40 11:20:34 00074822830TRLO0 XLON 443 258.40 11:20:34 00074822831TRLO0 XLON 282 260.00 12:20:16 00074825485TRLO0 XLON 909 260.00 12:20:16 00074825486TRLO0 XLON 997 260.00 12:20:16 00074825487TRLO0 XLON 171 260.00 12:20:16 00074825488TRLO0 XLON 460 260.00 13:03:05 00074827319TRLO0 XLON 640 260.00 13:03:05 00074827320TRLO0 XLON 1039 260.00 13:03:05 00074827321TRLO0 XLON 440 259.80 13:03:05 00074827322TRLO0 XLON 59 259.80 13:03:05 00074827323TRLO0 XLON 390 259.80 13:03:05 00074827324TRLO0 XLON 110 259.80 13:03:05 00074827325TRLO0 XLON 106 259.80 13:03:05 00074827326TRLO0 XLON 106 259.80 13:03:05 00074827327TRLO0 XLON 98 260.00 13:03:05 00074827328TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

