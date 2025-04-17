Bodycote Plc - Long-term incentive performance measures and targets
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17
17 April 2025
Bodycote plc
(the Company)
Long-term Incentive Performance Measures and Targets
Further to the publication of the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts on 15 April 2025 (RIS ref: 4136167), the Company confirms that the performance targets to be used for the Bodycote Incentive Plan (BIP) award made on 21 March 2025 (as referenced in the Directors' remuneration report) are as set out below:
Metric
EPS level below which no award vests
Threshold
(25% vesting)
Target
(100% vesting)
Maximum
(175% vesting)
Return on Capital
Employed (ROCE)1
(40%)
47p
15.0%
17.2%
20.0%
Earnings Per Share (EPS) CAGR
(40%)
-
+2%
+ 5%
+10%
ESG2 (absolute Group CO2e emissions)
(20%)
-
Maximum of 243.1ktCO2e
(a reduction over three years of at least 7.3%)
Maximum of 228.2ktCO2e
(a reduction over three years of at least 13.0%)
1 For the purposes of the BIP, pre-tax ROCE is calculated using actual exchange rates. Capital Employed includes the goodwill existing as at the start of the performance period (1 January 2025) only.
2 Full vesting of the EPS metric will be based on meeting the Group's new SBTi target reduction, requiring absolute reductions by December 2027 to align to the Group's 2030 target (a 46% reduction compared with 2019 levels). This equates to an average annual reduction of 4.5%. The threshold target will be based on meeting an annual absolute reduction that aligns with a 'well-below 2 degree' pathway, which requires an average annual reduction of 2.5%.
